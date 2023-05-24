Foamstars PS Showcase 2023 trailer reveals gameplay, platforms, and more

The PlayStation Showcase of 2023 from May 24 revealed tons of games that fans can expect this year. A very interesting one among them is Foamstars. Developed by popular studio Square Enix, this is a Splatoon-esque squad shooter where players will be blasting each other with guns that fire, as the name of the game suggests, foam.

The announcement trailer of Foamstars has given fans a first look at what they can expect from this title, and its various details have been indexed below.

Foamstars gameplay: Foam guns, surfing, special character skills, and more

As revealed in the trailer, Foamstar is a 4v4 multiplayer party shooter where players will battle each other with foam. According to Kosuke Okatani, this title's producer, it is a brand-new take on the shooter genre based on the concept of “engaging in energetic foam battles that anyone can pick up and play.”

Surfing over suds looks quite fun in Foamstars (Image via Square Enix)

The trailer showcases various characters duking against each other with various types of foam-based weapons. From a Gatling gun that rapid-fires foam balls to a flame-thrower-like foam launcher, players will have a wide arsenal of weapons to use against their opponents in this title.

Alongside that, the trailer also showcases players being able to surf over the foam-covered battleground using a hoverboard, granting excellent mobility and repositioning power to in-game characters.

Giant foam beam from a character in Foamstars (Image via Square Enix)

Plus, it also looks like each of this game's entities will have their own special skills, which will allow them to accomplish feats like creating a giant bubble around them to move quickly around and bowl over others or launch a huge beam of foam at their opponents.

The foam guns will not only be used for combat in this game, they can also be used by players to change the terrain. This is what Kosuke Okatani had to say in this regard:

"Foam isn’t used for just attacking; shoot foam on the ground and it will build up, altering the terrain. A key feature of this title is that the uses of foam are creative and versatile. For instance, players can build up foam fortresses and shoot enemies from the top, surf on suds to traverse the battlefield, or even use foam to defend from enemy attacks."

Which platforms is Foamstar getting released on?

According to the announcement trailer, Foamstar will be launched on PS5 and PS4, but the exact launch date for this title has not been revealed yet.

All in all, Foamstars looks like a fun and exciting shooter that players can look forward to.

