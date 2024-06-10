Football Manager joins hands with the Premier League in a multi-year partnership

Football Manager is one of the biggest sports-simulation titles in the gaming industry, and its new multi-year partnership will elevate its status even further in the genre. The award-winning series by SEGA Europe and Sports Interactive has announced this partnership with arguably the most popular league in club football, providing gamers with an even more authentic experience.

The four-year licensing partnership between the English top-flight and the biggest football management game in the world will come with plenty of perks and benefits, with the fans being the ultimate winners. Not only will they be able to embark on a management journey with their favorite English clubs, but there will also be more content to enjoy in Football Manager.

The Premier League is coming to Football Manager

Football Manager's attention to detail and realistic experiences have made it the most beloved football management series in the genre. Its new four-year partnership will add even more layers of authenticity, as gamers will now be able to witness all 20 Premier League clubs being fully licensed in the game, including their official logos, kits, and player photos. Miles Jacobson, Sports Interactive's Studio Director, had this to say about the new partnership:

"Since Football Manager's inception, we have always wanted to work with the Premier League, and we're delighted to announce today that at last we are."

These are the most important updates that will be a part of this collaboration:

An authentic experience : All 20 Premier League clubs will be fully licensed in the game across all future versions of the franchise throughout the duration of this partnership.

: All 20 Premier League clubs will be fully licensed in the game across all future versions of the franchise throughout the duration of this partnership. New Challenges : Pursue the Premier League title, challenge for European glory, and promote your league around the globe.

: Pursue the Premier League title, challenge for European glory, and promote your league around the globe. More to come: The in-game content is just the beginning, as Sports Interactive will be looking to collaborate even further with the English top flight in various ventures outside of the virtual pitch.

Sports Interactive has also informed fans that these in-game benefits are not the only aspect of its partnership with the league. The Premier League regularly partakes in philanthropic and charity work around the globe, and the folks behind Football Manager will now be able to collaborate with them on this front as well.

The Premier League's Chief Commercial Officer, Will Brass, had this to say on the matter:

"Football Manager has been a big part of the sporting landscape for decades, and is loved and enjoyed by millions of fans around the world. We are thrilled that the Premier League will now feature even more prominently in the game, helping to deliver a deeper, more authentic experience for anybody who takes on the challenge of managing a Premier League club."

Overall, this is massive news for fans of the franchise, and more details will be revealed about this partnership later in the year.

