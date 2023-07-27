For Honor patch 2.45.1 official notes: New Hero Ocelotl, Centurion buffs, Nuxia balances, and more

Ubisoft has released the much-awaited patch 2.45.1 notes for For Honor. The update is currently live and has brought many buffs and nerfs to existing Heroes and introduced a brand-new Hero known as Ocelotl. The developers have also added a performance mode to consoles and fixed a number of bugs affecting fighters, UI, sound, and customization.
This article will provide an overview of patch 2.45.1 in For Honor. Interested players may visit Ubisoft's official website for detailed patch notes.
Official notes for For Honor patch 2.45.1
New Hero: Ocelotl
Fighting Style
- Difficulty: Medium
- Fast & Relentless Offense
- Disabler & Ganker
Special Capabilities
- Instead of dying, becomes a Huntsman's Spirit
- Infinite Chains with Light, Heavy, Zone, and Melee attacks
- Unique Hunter's Stance for extra mobility
- Unique Hunter's Snare to surprise opponents with a far-reaching, disabling attack
Improvements
Fighters
Centurion
Charged Jab now gains Uninterruptible Stance at 900ms (down from 1000ms)
Nuxia
- Caltrops changes:
- Cooldown is now 90 seconds (up from 45 seconds)
- Is now active for 15 seconds (down from 25 seconds)
Jormungandr
- Jotun Farewell no longer chains on miss
- Hammer Slam now deals 26 damage (down from 30)
Performance Mode
- Added a Performance Mode on supported consoles.
UI Changes
- Players can now "Group Dismantle" Gear in both the Reward and Scavenger Gear screens.
Bug fixes
Fighters
Jiang Jun
- Fixed an issue that caused Jiang Jun Sifu's Poise breathing sound effect to continue playing even when Stamina is full
Jormungandr
- Fixed an issue that caused the Jormungandr Chain Zone to not be useable while Out of Lock
Warlord
- Fixed an issue where Warlord can't perform Back Slammer execution from the opponent's back
UI
- Fixed an issue that caused some Custom Match options like Parry Flash Indicator and Renown to not be displayed in Map Overview
Sound
- Fixed an issue that caused an explosion sound effect to be missing in Kazan Castle near the second Attacker spawn
Customization
- Fixed an issue that caused the Orochi Honkyo Helm to not be connected to the body with some chest pieces
- Fixed an issue that caused the Orochi "Tooth Fairy" execution to play correctly against some opponents
- Fixed an issue that caused some Warmonger chest pieces to not apply paint patterns
- Fixed an issue that caused the "Candlelit Shrine" to display different colors than what is displayed in-game
- Fixed an issue that caused the Shinobi Ryuseigun Helm to have missing textures
That concludes the patch 2.45.1 notes of For Honor.
Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
Be the first one to comment
Follow Us
GIF
Comment in moderation