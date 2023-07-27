Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • For Honor patch 2.45.1 official notes: New Hero Ocelotl, Centurion buffs, Nuxia balances, and more

For Honor patch 2.45.1 official notes: New Hero Ocelotl, Centurion buffs, Nuxia balances, and more

By Ratul Ghosh
Modified Jul 27, 2023 17:51 GMT
For Honor patch 2.45.1 introduces Ocelotl to the battleground. It also includes various balancing changes and bug fixes.
For Honor patch 2.45.1 official notes (Image via Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has released the much-awaited patch 2.45.1 notes for For Honor. The update is currently live and has brought many buffs and nerfs to existing Heroes and introduced a brand-new Hero known as Ocelotl. The developers have also added a performance mode to consoles and fixed a number of bugs affecting fighters, UI, sound, and customization.

This article will provide an overview of patch 2.45.1 in For Honor. Interested players may visit Ubisoft's official website for detailed patch notes.

Official notes for For Honor patch 2.45.1

New Hero: Ocelotl

Fighting Style

  • Difficulty: Medium
  • Fast & Relentless Offense
  • Disabler & Ganker

Special Capabilities

  • Instead of dying, becomes a Huntsman's Spirit
  • Infinite Chains with Light, Heavy, Zone, and Melee attacks
  • Unique Hunter's Stance for extra mobility
  • Unique Hunter's Snare to surprise opponents with a far-reaching, disabling attack

Improvements

Fighters

Centurion

Charged Jab now gains Uninterruptible Stance at 900ms (down from 1000ms)

Nuxia

  • Caltrops changes:
  • Cooldown is now 90 seconds (up from 45 seconds)
  • Is now active for 15 seconds (down from 25 seconds)

Jormungandr

  • Jotun Farewell no longer chains on miss
  • Hammer Slam now deals 26 damage (down from 30)

Performance Mode

  • Added a Performance Mode on supported consoles.

UI Changes

  • Players can now "Group Dismantle" Gear in both the Reward and Scavenger Gear screens.

Bug fixes

Fighters

Jiang Jun

  • Fixed an issue that caused Jiang Jun Sifu's Poise breathing sound effect to continue playing even when Stamina is full

Jormungandr

  • Fixed an issue that caused the Jormungandr Chain Zone to not be useable while Out of Lock

Warlord

  • Fixed an issue where Warlord can't perform Back Slammer execution from the opponent's back

UI

  • Fixed an issue that caused some Custom Match options like Parry Flash Indicator and Renown to not be displayed in Map Overview

Sound

  • Fixed an issue that caused an explosion sound effect to be missing in Kazan Castle near the second Attacker spawn

Customization

  • Fixed an issue that caused the Orochi Honkyo Helm to not be connected to the body with some chest pieces
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Orochi "Tooth Fairy" execution to play correctly against some opponents
  • Fixed an issue that caused some Warmonger chest pieces to not apply paint patterns
  • Fixed an issue that caused the "Candlelit Shrine" to display different colors than what is displayed in-game
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Shinobi Ryuseigun Helm to have missing textures

That concludes the patch 2.45.1 notes of For Honor.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...