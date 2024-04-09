Former Howard Stern employee Elisa Jordana goes viral for altercation with man on YouTube livestream

Elisa Jordana, who is a former employee of The Howard Stern Show, is going viral on social media after a clip from her latest YouTube livestream started garnering a lot of attention on social media websites. In the short video, Elisa can be seen having an altercation with a man while driving a car that turns quite violent after he forces her out of the car just before the stream ends.

What exactly caused the two to fight is not clear, but in the clip, Elisa Jordana started hitting the man sitting in the passenger seat of the car. After repeated slaps, the man who appears to be in some sort of relationship with the streamer, seemingly retaliated by pulling on her hair and ultimately getting her to go out of the car.

The clip has gone viral on the popular subreddit r/publicfreakout where the post titled 'Former Howard Stern Employee fights with paypig' has garnered over five thousand upvotes in a couple of hours.

Note: Disturbing content ahead. Reader discretion is advised.

Who is Elisa Jordana? Clip of YouTube livestreamer goes viral for fighting while driving on camera

Jordana is a relatively small IRL streamer on YouTube and was formerly known as Elisa Schwartz. She appeared on The Howard Stern Show and Kermit and Friends. As for her recent foray into the world of livestreaming, according to the bio on her official account on X, she is the self-styled "Queen Of IRL Livestreaming."

Her YouTube account has just over 13K subscribers, and the livestream where the incident went down occurred today April 8, 2024. It appears that the two were having some sort of disagreement while Elisa Jordana was driving her car after the two-hour streaming mark and then started threatening the man in the passenger seat.

After she pulled his ears, the man grabbed her hair as she pulled over the car by the side of the road. What followed was a violent altercation where he kept shouting curses at Jordana to pull over while putting her in a headlock till she exited the vehicle and seemingly walked away.

At this point, the man ran out and promptly came over from the driver's side and stopped the camera, ending the stream. It is unclear whether both people are safe, as neither Elisa Jordana nor the man has given any public updates.