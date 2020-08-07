Former Twitch streamer Dr. Disrespect makes a stunning return on YouTube!

The beloved former Twitch streamer, Dr. Disrespect, has made a stunning return to his fan community, commonly referred to as the Champions Club. Following early reports of changes to the Dr. Disrespect YouTube channel, Dr. Disrespect released a short music video both to his YouTube channel and Twitter page.

Dr. Disrespect was suddenly removed from Twitch

Champions Club,



Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.



-Dr Disrespect — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) June 28, 2020

Over a month ago, Dr. Disrespect was suddenly banned from his streaming platform of choice, Twitch. Since the ban, many have been trying to figure out exactly what happened, why he was banned, and what the future was going to hold.

Amidst the swarm of theories were questions. Could Dr. Disrespect have done something to merit his ban? Was his ban the result of a vindictive attack from behind the scenes? Could Twitch have simply wanted to cut Dr. Disrespect loose?

As the investigation continued it seemed like answers were always just around the corner, and soon the community was at a fever pitch, only to be greeted by the quiet emptiness of not knowing why it all happened.

Now, more than a month later, it seems like the community has finally begun to accept that we may never know what machinations caused the Dr. Disrespect character to be removed from Twitch.

Dr. Disrespect talks about his ban, claims to have no information, teases his return

A few weeks ago, Dr. Disrespect teased his return to his fan community, and we quickly found out where he intended to go. After posting a short video of a lone figure standing in a desolate, red-tinged world set to smooth retro-future pop music, fans quickly discovered that his Twitter page had been edited to replace his Twitch address with a new YouTube address instead.

And now, exactly three weeks later, another video was shared. This one, longer, shows a silhouetted figure standing before large bay windows in a similarly red-tinged city as he sings to a similar retro-future song, complete with 1980s style drums reminiscent of Phil Collins’ In The Air Tonight.

Fans immediately began to speculate about what this could mean, with the #FreeDoc Twitter page even sharing that Dr. Disrespect could return to streaming as soon as tonight. Whether or not Dr. Disrespect will really make an appearance tonight is still uncertain, but at this point there has never been more anticipation for his return.

Given Dr. Disrespect’s overall commitment to high production value, style, and thematic consistency, it’s fair to assume that his return is coming soon.