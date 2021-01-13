Fortnite 15.20 update Early Patch Notes: Lever Action Shotgun, New exotic weapon, and more

The second update of the current season in Fortnite drops today. A lot of new content will be made available with the Fortnite 15.20 update. Needless to say, the bounty hunter theme that the current season is following will continue being the main theme of the season.

Fortnite 15.20 update: Early patch notes

Battle up close and personal in our new update.



v15.20 is scheduled for release on January 13. Downtime for the update will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (09:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/O3P6uDMHV0 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 12, 2021

Downtime for the Fortnite 15.20 update begins at 9 a.m. UTC. As for the content in the new update, the game will see a few new weapons. But something more sinister awaits for players.

Firstly, a new shotgun is coming to the island with the Fortnite 15.20 update. The lever-action shotgun is the newest weapon being added to the shotgun family in the game. As per the information in the tweet, this shotgun has the capacity to take down a player in a single shot. It sounds powerful. Since this shotgun isn't a legendary weapon, it will be available in loot drops scattered across the map.

15.20 Patchnotes:



- New Level Action Shotgun

- New Exotic: Hop Rock Dualies

- Clues of the secret battlepass skin in the stealthy POI

- Pre-Edit Option — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 13, 2021

Apart from the Lever Action Shotgun, the Fortnite 15.20 update will bring an exotic new weapon to the game. The Hop Rock Dualies are a set of dual pistols. These guns can be bought from a few NPCs on the Fortnite island in exchange for gold bars. There's an ongoing discount for these exotic weapons in-game, so players could potentially try to collect them all in one game.

Beyond the weapons, something sinister always lurking nearby will be the Stealthy Stronghold. This invisible creature stalks its prey and waits for the perfect moment to strike. Some claim to know about this creature but there's no confirmation about its story yet.

Fortnite has a lot of excellent hunters to deal with this threat. There is a chance that Agent Jonesy may bring a few more people to deal with this threat now that it seems to be making its way to the island after the Fortnite 15.20 update.

Finally, the Fortnite 15.20 update brings about the long-awaited option to completely disable the pre-edits. So, gone are the days when players will find themselves knocked out because of an accidental structure edit.