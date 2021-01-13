Fortnite 15.20 update release date and time

The Fortnite 15.20 update is finally here. Epic Games has been fairly secretive about this update. Data miners haven't been able to leak much information about this update. However, players won't have to wait much longer to find out what the Fortnite 15.20 update holds because it's almost here.

When will the Fortnite 15.20 update release?

Battle up close and personal in our new update.



v15.20 is scheduled for release on January 13. Downtime for the update will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (09:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/O3P6uDMHV0 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 12, 2021

As per the tweet, the Fortnite 15.20 update is scheduled to arrive on the 13th of January, 2021. Downtime for this update will begin at 9 a.m. UTC/1 a.m. PST. Like every major update, the downtime should last for approximately 90 minutes to 2 hours before everyone can hop back on Fortnite again.

The tweet also talks about "battling up close and personal." It might be hinting at the new lever-action shotgun coming to the game as a part of the Fortnite 15.20 update.

The new patch may also include a crossover with the Predator. There have been audio logs discovered by players near the Stealthy Strongholds. This fact hints directly at a Predator crossover. From the early patch notes, it can be assumed that a crossover with Predator is coming to the island with the Fortnite 15.20 patch.

There are files referencing to a possible boss at Stealthy Strongholds.



So whoever could this possible boss be? The Predator as some people theorize or someone else?



Stealty Stronghold is called ''Nightmare'' in the files and we have a S15Boss/LagerEventData_Nightmare. pic.twitter.com/V5LmgCBtla — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) December 5, 2020

But it could also be the Jurassic Park crossover. Nothing can be confirmed as of yet. Players will have to wait till the update arrives to deconstruct its nuances.

Besides that, players finally get the option to disable the pre-edits in the game for good with the Fortnite 15.20 update. Epic Games messed up this feature up in the previous update. They promised to do add the feature. Hopefully, this time around, Epic Games managed to remedy the problem. There will also be some minor bug fixes, which is a part of every patch.

This is the second numbered patch of this season, so a lot of interesting content will be available in the game after the Fortnite 15.20 update is released. Now is the time to jump on the battle bus for those who haven't done so already.