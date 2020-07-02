Fortnite: 5 Highest earning players of all time

Fortnite has given several incredible opportunities for gamers to earn money and fame.

A look at the 5 highest-earning players of all time in Fortnite.

Over the recent years, various eSports gamers have managed to make handsome fortunes due to the tremendous boom in competitive gaming. Today, gamers such as Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and Tfue have become popular names due to their excellent gaming skills.

Fortnite, in particular, has seen an exponential increase in revenue and popularity, with over five million downloads across devices and one of the largest online gaming communities.

Last year, Fortnite officially became the top Battle Royale game in terms of award money, second only to DoTA 2 and Counter-Strike Global Offensive. This happened because Epic Games had pledged $100 million into their Battle Royale competitions.

Further, the Fortnite World Cup which was organized in New York City, had a prize pool of $30 million.

The game has become more popular because of special crossovers with popular franchises like the Avengers and Deadpool.

In this article, we take a look at the top 5 highest earning Fortnite players of all time:

1. Kyle Giersdorf aka Bugha (USA)- $3,069,883

Kyle made headlines in 2019 when he participated in the 2019 Fortnite World Cup and took home $3 million which was the largest payout for a single player in an eSports tournament. Only 18 years old with a country ranking of #1 and world ranking of #12, Bugha has earned $3,069,883 from 27 tournaments.

He was last seen in Ninja Battles week 2, and is an avid YouTube streamer!

2. Harrison Chang aka Psalm (USA)- $1,952,350

Harrison is a 26-year-old American with a country ranking of 5. He has earned a total of $1,952,350 from over 44 tournaments. His most impressive achievement till date is finishing 2nd at the Fornite World Cup Finals 2019 –Solo in New York City where he won $1,800,000, eventually losing out to the legendary Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf.

He has always dreamt of becoming the most decorated player in gaming history.

3. David Wang aka Aqua (Austria)- $1,890,841

David “Aqua” Wang has a country ranking of 1 and has earned a total of $1,890,841 in tournament earnings. He is from Austria and has alternative IDs called Aquav2, aquathecheater and COOLER aqua.

He won a cash prize of $1,500,000 when he finished 1st at the Fortnite World Cup Finals 2019– Duo.

4. Emil Bergquist Pedersen aka Nyhrox (Norway)- $1,527,225

Emil is only 17 years old, has a country ranking of 1, and has won $1,527,225 from 16 tournaments. His biggest cash prize came from the Fortnite World Cup Finals 2019 – Duo where he was placed 1st along with his teammate Aqua, becoming the first Duo players to win the title.

Recently, he played at the BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals.

5. Shane Cotton aka EpikWhale (USA)- $1,327,791

Shane is a 17-year-old American professional eSports player with a country rank of 6. He has competed in 23 tournaments and came 3rd at the Fortnite World Cup Finals 2019 – Solo, where he won $1,200,000, instantly becoming a millionaire.

He had finished at 32 points, only a point behind Psalm (33). Recently in May 2020, he finished 1st in the Fortnite Champion Series Invitational-Week 2: NA West event and won $10,000. Finally, he went on to finish 6th in the Grand Finals (won $9000).