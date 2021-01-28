Fortnite AFL community battles arrive

Fortnite and Australian Football League (AFL) are teaming up for the AFL community battles. Starting January 27, players pick their favorite AFL team and complete tasks to earn V-Bucks or a spray. While focused around the AFL, fans from around the world are welcome to participate.

Fortnite's AFL community battles

A player can follow the steps below:

Sign in to community-battles.fortnite.com with an Epic ID. Pick an AFL team to support in the community battles. Complete fan tasks to earn points.

There are still three days left in the Fortnite AFL community battles. While players can no longer receive any V-Bucks since all the teams are full, they can still participate to earn the Punt! Spray by completing the task.

Punt! Image via Fortnite.

Fortnite AFL community battles tasks

There are two types of tasks to complete during the community battles: Daily Tasks and Ongoing Tasks.

Daily tasks consist of in-game actions such as eliminations, victories, etc. Players earn points for Daily Tasks once they are complete. These tasks disappear. Ongoing Tasks are similar, but team members earn points each time they meet the task's requirements.

It is important to note that players can only complete a task in the modes like Solos, Duos, Trios, or Squnly. Creative, Arena, and LTMs do not count.

Fortnite AFL community battles leaderboard

Players can track their team's progress via the community battles leaderboard. The team with the most points earned are showcased. Personal and General stats are being tracked but not displayed at this time.

Fortnite AFL community battles V-Buck prizes

For those players who registered with a team, the following V-Buck prizes are up for grabs for the top three teams: