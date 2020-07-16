Fortnite: Annual Free Rewards for players on 25th of July

Fortnite fans across the globe are eagerly waiting for the game's third birthday celebrations, which often bring a plethora of free rewards and challenges.

The Fortnite Birthday event is celebrated annually on the 25th of July to commemorate the launch of Fortnite: Battle Royale.

According to several leaks and reveals, it is speculated that Epic has lined up a host of exciting free rewards for Fortnite fans.

We take a look at previous Fortnite Birthday rewards and what we know so far about the upcoming celebrations:

Fortnite 1st Birthday Rewards (2018)

The first birthday celebrations of Fortnite in 2018 brought an exciting range of challenges for fans. The challenges provided them with an opportunity to gain XP, an emoticon and an exclusive back bling.

The Battle Bus underwent a Birthday makeover, and the challenges listed were as follows:

Fortnite's first birthday challenges

Fortnite 2nd Birthday Rewards (2019)

The second birthday celebrations of Fortnite in 2019 saw new cosmetic rewards in the form of a pickaxe, wrap emoji and music pack being added to the game.

The full list of challenges and rewards for 2019, as seen in the image below, were:

Fortnite 2nd Birthday challenges and rewards

Fortnite 3rd Birthday Rewards (2020)

According to various leaks, the 3rd birthday celebrations of Fortnite will include an exclusive birthday-themed umbrella- 'The Birthday Brella'.

An exclusive look at the Birthday themed Birthday Umbrella.

Take a look at the video below which takes an exclusive glimpse at the possible Fortnite 3rd Birthday celebrations. Original post by iTankkid on YouTube.

Many rumours have surfaced online as to what could be the confirmed list of free rewards to be provided by Fortnite this year.

As cited by MangOe on Twitter:

Info on Fortnite's upcoming Birthday:

(based on my common sense)



- Birthday is on July 25th

- The Birthday update will probably release July 22nd.

- The Birthday challenges will probably release July 23rd.



1st BD the reward was a backbling, second a pickaxe, what is next?! — Mang0e - Fortnite Leaks (@Mang0eLeaks) June 25, 2020

There are also reports of the popular 'Ramirez Birthday Brigade skin' being available as a skin reward during the Fortnite birthday celebrations.

The Fortnite Birthday Ramirez skin

With the 25th of July just around the corner, Fortnite fans could not be more excited as they get ready to participate in the festivities (rewards included).

You can take a look at the possible free rewards. Original post by gattu on YouTube.