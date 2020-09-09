Fortnite: Apple threatens to deny Epic access for at least a year

Epic Games and Apple’s Fortnite feud has been heating up, and the cost of continuing the fight increases with each passing day. According to Epic’s latest legal filing, Apple threatened Epic by saying “we will deny your reapplication to the Apple Developer Program for at least a year considering the nature of your acts”.

Apple acts publicly magnanimous, privately vindictive

A really great opinion piece on the App Store fiasco by @Rizstanford https://t.co/kqGjeGtVWY — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) August 30, 2020

Given how much of this legal battle is taking place in the court of public opinion, and both companies are trying very hard to maintain their customer support, it makes sense that Apple would release public statements which appear to be generous and kind when looked at with little scrutiny. This is why Apple said they would restore Epic’s access if Fortnite had the offending features removed.

However, in private it is likely that Apple is as cutthroat as any other business, and their latest statement shows that. Apple might be responsible for the creation of a market, but they have also positioned themselves as the arbitrator of justice within that market, ruling their digital space like a petty kingdom.

If Fortnite would simply bend the knee and kiss the ring then all the splendors of the Kingdom of Apple would be open to them, but refusal would mean exile and banishment from the Apple-sphere.

If Apple had their way, Fortnite for iOS might make them more money than it makes Epic

The iOS Fortnite community is absolutely massive, making up the single largest platform of Fortnite players available. In this way, Epic and Apple are both very concerned with where Fortnite for iOS goes.

Fortnite makes both companies a lot of money, but the burden of developing, marketing, supporting, fixing, and ultimately creating Fortnite rests almost entirely on Epic Games’ shoulders. Apple, meanwhile, merely hosts one space where players can download it, after which players then play on servers run by Epic.

Nevertheless, Apple demands a 30% cut of the revenue simply to open the gates to a walled community. With such a high cut demanded, it’s no surprise that Epic began looking for alternative ways to monetize their game.

Two facts about Apple:



1) Apple is #3 in the world in game revenue



2) Apple doesn’t make games https://t.co/XlztLnLemC — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) August 30, 2020

What is freedom of expression if it does not include software?



What is freedom of information if it does not include digital goods?



Please explain this, @AppStore, and please #FreeFortnite.https://t.co/djtZFc3hXy — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 5, 2020

Had Apple’s demands been more reasonable (Epic floats a 2-5% number around, though their own take for hosting products on the Epic Games Store is about 15%), Epic might have redirected those efforts elsewhere.

Instead, Fortnite has become embroiled in this battle, and it is the players who ultimately suffer. And now, for up to a year or possibly longer, depending on the whims of a corporate king.