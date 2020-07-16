Fortnite: Beauty guru James Charles reacts to Faze Sway's selfie, deletes it on realizing he's 16

21-year-old make-up artist and YouTuber, James Charles, recently commented on a selfie posted by popular Fortnite YouTuber FaZe Sway.

FaZe Sway, whose real name is Josue Sway, is a member of the popular ESports organization- FaZe clan and is a popular name in the Fortnite circuit.

He recently tweeted a selfie of himself, which drew a response from the famous beauty blogger who is known for his beauty hacks. James Charles is a popular social media personality, and has a staggering 20.1 million subscribers on YouTube.

Let's take a look at how the story unfolded:

FaZe Sway's selfie

On the 11th of July, FaZe Sway tweeted a relatively simple selfie of himself.

James Charles decided to react to the selfie, which set the Twitterati and Fortnite community actively buzzing.

Below is the original comment on FaZe Sway's selfie:

James Charles' original comment on Fazesway's selfie

His comment received a significant amount of attention, likes, and retweets. However, just 10 minutes later, Charles, who was previously unaware that FaZe Sway was just a teenage Fortnite gamer, immediately deleted his tweet.

He decided to post the below clarification for all:

James Charles clarification

Reaction on Twitter and from the Fortnite community

Charles' clarification resulted in a mixed response from social media users. The mini interaction between the Beauty king and Fortnite streamer drew a host of responses. Some of the responses include:

if your ever feeling down just remember that James Charles called faze sway cute. Always makes the day better pic.twitter.com/QqSqXvLOnV — patrick 🛹 (@MrLzrx) July 11, 2020

A majority of the Fortnite community, however, deemed this compliment as a 'Big Win' for FaZe Sway. James Charles is a pretty famous personality on YouTube and has a massive following of his own.

Many of them went on to say that this could turn out to be a significant 'flex' for FaZe Sway, for years to come.

With this recent development, it proves that Fortnite YouTubers are pretty much always in the news.

You can take a look at the video below from the 7:56 mark, where the James Charles x Fazesway interaction is discussed. Original post by The Fortnite Guy on YouTube.