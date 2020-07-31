Fortnite: Bugha Throwback Cup Leaderboards released, most competitive servers revealed

Fortnite has been having a tournament in honor of last year’s Fortnite World Cup winners. With the first round of the Bugha Throwback Cup completed, here’s a breakdown of the leaderboards for all servers, which areas have the strongest competition, and which players played best.

Fortnite Bugha Throwback Cup - Rules

(Image Credit: FortniteTracker.com)

The Fortnite Bugha Throwback Cup is an online cup made to honor last year’s Fortnite World Cup Solos winner. The first round of the cup has just completed, and the top 100 players (top 99 for NA East) of each server will advance to round two. With all servers finishing up quickly, and the next round starting tomorrow, here’s a breakdown of every server's top 100 players.

Fortnite Bugha Throwback Cup Breakdown - Points

The player with the highest overall points for round one of the Bugha Throwback Cup was SAQR SNOWVAKS with an astounding 542 over on the Middle East servers. However, the highest server average belonged to Europe at 400.86, while all servers averaged together at 369.25 tournament points.

The server with the lowest average points was Oceania with an average of just 303.36, and the player who qualified with the fewest points was Oceania’s 637Nero with 278.

Fortnite Bugha Throwback Cup Breakdown - Eliminations

Of course, tournament points only really let you know which servers and players were best at manipulating this tournament’s specific rules. Eliminations, however, are quite clear.

The player with the highest average eliminations across their matches was LIMIT ROAR who placed 44th on the North America West server and had an average of 13.25 eliminations per match. Europe had the deadliest server, however, with a server wide average of 4.09 eliminations per player.

All servers averaged out with 3.58 average eliminations while the least deadly server was Oceania with a server average of 3.05 per player.

The player with the lowest eliminations was DDC bright over on Brazil’s server who managed to qualify with an average of 0.82 eliminations per game, making them the only qualifying player with an average of less than one kill per match.

Fortnite Bugha Throwback Cup Breakdown - Placing

15 kill game during bugha solo throwback cup (92 points game) [ 148 points 4 games played and i threw so hard] #fortnite pic.twitter.com/MR2TWdBrUV — Flex. (@FlexSZN_) July 31, 2020

The last stat we’ll consider is average placing. A player who manages first place multiple times will earn more points than someone who scores multiple eliminations in a single game, so by placing well consistently we can see which players are making it to the end game most often.

In this category, North America West’s LIMIT ROAR comes back as having the best possible average placing in round one, with an average of 1st. This means he placed first in every game he played, however he only played 4 out of a possible 12 total matches, which does make this feat sound a bit more plausible.

The server which rewarded players for placing the highest was the Middle East region with a server average of 27.33. Average throughout all servers was 28.68, and the lowest server average was Oceania with a server average of 31.3.

The player with the lowest average placing who still managed to qualify brings us back to North America West where the rank 60th player had an average placing of 53.08, making him the only qualifier with an average place below 50%.