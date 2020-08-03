Fortnite Champion Series 2nd PC and Console Qualifier Leaderboards

The Fortnite Champion Series is an ongoing tournament held on all servers and split between console and PC. Each qualifier is run as three rounds, with the best players from each round advancing to the next, and the final round holds the top 100 players from each platform and server combination.

Fortnite Champion Series - Info

Solo FNCS Console Highlights #1 Open and Semifinalshttps://t.co/r59DZ1kOCN pic.twitter.com/xCByLv5IDE — zetsu (@zetsuonconsole) August 3, 2020

Unfortunately, the Middle East server will be absent from these because their qualifier event was delayed. For this analysis, we’ll be looking at three main stats to see who and where the best players are; their overall tournament points, their average eliminations per match, and their average placement per match.

Tournament points are what ultimately decide who advances and are awarded as follows:

Victory Royale: 14 points

2nd: 11 points

3rd: 10 points

4th - 5th: 9 points

6th - 10th: 8 points

11th - 15th: 7 points

16th - 20th: 6 points

21st - 25th: 5 points

26th - 30th: 4 points

31st - 40th: 3 points

41st - 50th: 2 points

51st - 75th: 1 point

Each Elimination: 1 point, capped at 20 elimination points per match

After points the next most important thing is eliminations. Eliminations are Fortnite matches actually move forward, and they serve as a good metric for identifying which players are most aggressive. However, just because someone has low average eliminations doesn’t mean they are bad at Fortnite. Making it to the top 10 with a low elimination count can reveal a player who is successful with a more cautious strategy.

The final category to look at is placement. Placement is the other major way people get tournament points, and the best players tend to consistently place well.

In addition to looking at the best players, this analysis will also look at the average of the top 10 players of each server in order to see how each server’s best compares to each other.

Fortnite Champion Series 2nd Qualifier - Points

Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier 2 - Consoles

Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier 2 - PCs

Looking at the PC and Console points, it’s clear that the console community for competitive Fortnite is able to achieve higher stats in almost all categories compared to the PC community. Without the two communities playing against each other, however, it’s impossible to tell which one is better, only that the Fortnite console community’s best players are able to earn more points than their PC counterparts, the console best earning 10 more points than the PC best.

Fortnite Champion Series 2nd Qualifier - Eliminations

Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier 2 - Consoles

Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier 2 - PCs

Eliminations for the top 10 of both the console and PC Fortnite communities are slightly higher than 2 per game, with the console community one again pulling higher than their PC counterparts. For eliminations, the European servers also tend to score a bit higher than average, suggesting that European Fortnite is slightly more aggressive than other locations.

Fortnite Champion Series 2nd Qualifier - Placement

Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier 2 - Consoles

Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier 2 - PCs

For both communities the best players consistently place in the top 25 of their games, with the PC community actually doing slightly better than their console counterparts in this role. However the best player on the console side of Fortnite managed to place two whole places higher than the best PC player. Additionally, while the Europe server performed best on consoles, the European PC community was the worst placed in their tournament.

Fortnite Champion Series 2nd Qualifier - Review and Wrap-up

By the numbers we can see that North America West did very well on the PC side, having all the best server awards and having its top player manage to take two of the three best player spots. For the console Fortnite community it was much more divided, with Europe performing well as a server but failing to put a player in any of the best spots.

But there are two more qualifiers after this, so we’ll see how these communities perform in the coming games.