Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier Wrap-ups

The day has finally come where we now know who made it past the qualifiers and who we can expect to see in the upcoming semi-finals. Here’s a wrap-up of the fourth Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier and what fans can expect.

Fortnite Champion Series Qualifiers

Out gunned and out played. @middifn and @criizux show how it's done in the NAWest Plays of the Week! pic.twitter.com/qrgZeMnixh — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) August 7, 2020

I’m going to forego the usual server-by-server breakdown of the qualifier in order to showcase just who the best players throughout the entire tournament are so far. Each qualifier has seen different players rise to the top, and with the top 200 qualifying for the next stage in the tournament it’s best to see just who to keep an eye on.

Fortnite Champion Series - Best Players So Far

Overall the best performance in the tournament goes to 9z ʀustyk who managed a top score of 87 points during the last Fortnite Champion Series qualifier on the PC side. This was done by winning 2 out of the 6 games, and taking an average of 4 eliminations per game and placing on average in the top 4.5. For any player playing or watching on the Brazil server, be sure to keep an eye on them in the semi-finals.

For console players, the best player is Tsg Pàradox with 85 tournament points during the first qualifier. Their record ended up being very close to 9z ʀustyk’s, with 1 win, 4.17 average eliminations, and placing on average in the top 4.67 per game.

Fortnite Champion Series - Highest Average Eliminations

1st place 1200$ ME RECORD / 2nd in Global we won 6 / 8 games pic.twitter.com/lzW2qtTO80 — ASMRxViperzz (@xViperzzME) August 9, 2020

For the highest average eliminations there is actually a tie between both the console and PC Fortnite communities. On PC, xeat o GRANDE on the Brazil server had the highest average eliminations at an even 5, tied with ixViperzz X P90 from the Middle East server for consoles, both during the last qualifier.

Xeat o GRANDE’s high average eliminations may be due to the fact that they only played two of the six games in the final qualifier, however this was still good enough to earn 38th place and advance to the semi-finals.

IxViperzz managed their high average eliminations while playing all six games, however, and earned 4th place despite having an average place of just the top 47.83, showing that there’s more than one way to put up a good tournament performance.

Fortnite Champion Series - Other players to watch for

can’t believe I lose a tournament due to a bug, actually mind blowing :/ — Bugha (@bugha) August 3, 2020

The other players worth keeping an eye on include most of the community favorites who qualified for the semi-finals. Europe has many favorites, including Benjy, MrSavage, Mongraal, and others. Bugha from North America East, alongside Clix and Whofishy.

With so many pros qualifying, the Fortnite Champion Series semi-finals are sure to be an exciting affair.

Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier - Stat Highlights

Before finishing up, I wanted to share the highlights data collected from the qualifiers so that readers can draw their own conclusions. See you at the semis!

Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier 1 - PCs

Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier 1 - Consoles

Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier 2 - PCs

Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier 2 - Consoles

Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier 3 - PCs

Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier 3 - Consoles

Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier 4 - PCs