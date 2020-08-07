Fortnite: Champion Series Qualifiers 1 and 2 finished in Middle East servers, Middle East server tops FNCS Leaderboards

The Fortnite Champion Series has been running since the beginning of the month, albeit with one hiccup. The Middle East server qualifiers were delayed, taking place a few days after all the other servers. With their first and second Fortnite Champion Series qualifiers completed, the Middle Eastern players have shown that they are a force to be reckoned with.

Fortnite Champion Series - Analysis method

When looking at the performances in the Fortnite Champion Series it’s best to compare the players from multiple different angles. First, we identify which players were the best in each server, then who was best for the entire qualifier. Second, we calculate the averages for the top 10 players of each server, and then which server had the best top 10 group. And finally we compare and identify who and where the best Fortnite players are.

Using this method, we can not only see who had the best performance in the set, but also see how their performance stands compared to other servers and how competitive those servers are. We do this because it is important to understand what environment players are coming from in order to make accurate judgements about their skill.

For example, a great player will have a worse score among other great players than a good player will have among bad players. If someone ends up in first place for their tournament, but also surpassed the next best player by 20 points, then we can infer that the competitiveness of that event was actually fairly low.

Meanwhile, if a known legendary player only wins by 2 points, it might make more sense when we see that his event had multiple other legendary players in it as well, and thus a high degree of competitiveness.

How the Middle East players stack up against the rest of the Fortnite Champion Series events

With these qualifiers finished, it’s clear that the Middle East server is not one that the Fortnite community should ignore. During the second Fortnite Champion Series Middle East Qualifier for both PC and consoles, the Middle East server took over the spot for best player points, best player placement, and best server top 10 placement for the PC tournament.

The best Middle East player, Monkey Phantom, had a score of 78, a full 10 points higher than the previous best from North America West at just 68.

On the console side of that same event, the Middle East Fortnite server also claimed the server top 10’s best average eliminations, beating Europe and raising the highest average from 2.37 to 2.4.

To be fair, however, the Middle East server’s performance in the first Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier was not nearly as explosive. During the first qualifier, Middle Eastern players did not take any of the top spots and even managed to have the lowest average eliminations in its server’s top 10 players on the PC side.

Nevertheless, the Middle East’s performance in the Fortnite Champion Series overall definitely says there’s a lot of skill on this server.