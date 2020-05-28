Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 has been delayed again

Fortnite Season 3 will not release on June 11th 2020

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 has been delayed yet again.

For those who have been around the Fortnite community long enough know that this isn't exactly 'shocking,' since most of the extended community is used to delays and extensions by now.

Initially Chapter 2, Season 3 was extended from May 30th to June 2nd in an attempt to ensure that everything is in order right before the new season's launch. However, in a new turn of events, Fortnite Season 3 has now been delayed again.

When will Fortnite Season 3 come out?

The new date for Fortnite Season 3 is now set on June the 11th 2020. Here is Epic Games' official statement on the Fortnite season delay.

Hey everyone,

In an effort to get everything ready for Chapter 2 - Season 3, we’re extending Season 2 by one week. The new launch day of Season 3 will be Thursday, June 11. Also make sure to check out a one-time-only live event called The Device, now scheduled for Saturday, June 6 at 2 PM ET (please show up 30 minutes early to help secure your spot, space is limited!).

Before the new Season, don’t forget to complete your Battle Pass Challenges and lock in appearance choices for Brutus, TNTina, Meowscles, Skye, Midas, and Maya. There’s still time to complete the recently-added Location Domination and Storm The Agency Challenges.

For the latest, be sure to follow our social media channels. Thanks for your patience and continued support!

While the new of Fortnite Season 3 delay may haunt many, it also comes as a ray of hope for players who have yet to unlock cosmetics and Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 battle pass items; specifically 'Golden Peely' and other gold variants for their cosmetics.

Advertisement

Fortnite Season 3 has been extended for another 14 days (Image Credits: HYPEX)

Due to the Fortnite Season extension, the completion of this season has rolled back to 88% from 91%

The delay in the new Fortnite season has also pushed back the Fortnite live event which was scheduled on 30th May 2020 (Saturday)