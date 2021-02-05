Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 End-of-Season event leak: Red Shield Potion, Free-hands mode, and more

Gaming streamer Ali "SypherPK" Hassan recently revealed a possible leaks for the upcoming events in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, including the possibility of a new live event before the season ends.

SypherPK spoke about a lot of new content, making its way into Fortnite. This includes, but is not limited to, an in-game live event, an end of season event for season five, and new exotic weapons and NPCs. According to the Fortnite streamer's video, the game is also likely to have a Valentine's event.

New Cosmetic Sources added in v15.30:



- Valentines 2021

- Mandos Bounty LTM

Creator Battle

The Valentines's day event is also supposed to feature the Red Shield Potion. According to SypherPK, the potion will probably be an in-game "love potion" designed as a part of an upcoming quest.

The following is a rundown of new content Fortnite players can expect shortly.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5: Upcoming live event and more

After the recent update in Fortnite, the game files were apparently modified to prepare for the upcoming releases. Notable Fortnite dataminer, iFireMonkey revealed that one file suggested adding a new item called "EventMode Hands." Along with that, the dataminer also revealed an image for the same.

A new item was added called "EventMode Hands"

Slight changes to the "Music" playlist were made this update!



Slight changes to the "Music" playlist were made this update!

The "Music" playlist is always used for Live Events, which pretty much confirms that we'll also get a new Live Event this season!

ShiinaBR, another notable Fortnite dataminer, revealed that the new update applied slight changes to the in-game "Music" playlist. The in-game "Music" playlist is exclusively used to Live Events. Changes being made to the same almost guarantees an upcoming live event on the cards for Fortnite.

On top of all these, SypherPK also suggested that the end of Season five could mark Agent Jonesy's return along with everyone he managed to save on the island. However, while leaks and rumors about everything are running rampant, details regarding the end of season event has been kept under tight wraps by Epic Games.

With Season 5 scheduled to end on March 15, players can also expect this season's last event to be a live one. Most live events on Fortnite are conducted on Saturdays. Given that March 13 is also a Saturday, there is nothing to stop Epic Games from planning the live event.

However, there has been no official announcement from developers. This leaves the entire community in mystery as Chapter 2 - Season 5 draws to an end.