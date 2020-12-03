Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 New Map Locations

Fortnite Season 5 is finally here, and with Galactus finally defeated, there's a lot that has happened to the map.

The entire community has been expecting these changes for a while now. With the Eater of the Worlds finally defeated on Fortnite, the changes to the map were inevitable at this point in time. While it was being speculated early on that the entire map would be destroyed, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Changes in the map in Fortnite in Season 5 Chapter 2

Here's how the new map looks in Fortnite, and it does sport a few new locations for now.

The new spots seen in the map are as follows :

Stealthy Stronghold

Salty Towers (formerly known as Salty Springs)

Colossal Colisuem and the entire desert biome

Hunters Haven

The big purple area in the center post event

The big purple area in the middle of the map is called the "Zero Point," and it is literally bubbling with energy at this time, thereby causing all kinds of inter-dimensional instabilities.

Galactus may have been defeated but the battle is far from over. Season 5 of Fortnite will experience the fallout of Galactus's defeat.

Of all the new areas mentioned in this article, the Colossal Coliseum is probably the most interesting spot. It contains a lot of classical weapons to spice things up in game, and is home to Menace, the greatest gladiator of all time who's never tasted defeat.

South of the Coliseum is the ship called Razer Crest, where the Mandalorian is located. Defeating him will grant players the Mandalorian Jetpack and the Ambant sniper rifle, which comes with a thermal scope.

The community looks pretty hyped up with the new map. Despite giving Epic Games a hard time on their Game Awards 2020 nominations, Fortnite fans seem to like the new map to begin with.

The community has always been complaining about how Fortnite has become monotonous. Keeping that in mind, this modification to the map does seem like a good move. However, whether or not it is a move that pays off is something that only time will tell.