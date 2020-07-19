Fortnite Community Battles: Join a team, win free V-Bucks

Fortnite Community Battles started a few days ago and players can still join their favorite content creators in order to fight to win one of the top three spots.

Fortnite Community Battles Content Creator Teams

Fortnite Community Battles: Brazil



From July 17th-27th, join your favorite Brazilian creators to compete with other teams in order to complete in game tasks.



Groups that each the top of the leaderboard earn V-Bucks. pic.twitter.com/jT1Del7jEx — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 17, 2020

For this Fortnite Community Battle players can join the team of any one of the 30 content creators chosen for this event. Once you’ve joined, all you have to do is play and complete in game events in order to earn points for your team. If your team earns enough points to take one of the top three spots you’ll be able to win a few V-Bucks for you and your whole team.

The first place team will get 500 V-bucks, second place gets 400, and third place will still manage to take 300 V-Bucks for their Fortnite accounts. Considering that this event simply asks players to join a team and play Fortnite, everyone who can should join up now and give it their best shot.

Community Battles in Latin America

This Fortnite Community Battle is centered around the many Fortnite content creators in Latin and South America. The Spanish and Portuguese speaking Fortnite community has exploded over the last few years, and there are plenty of interesting and creative people to follow for those between Mexico and Argentina.

In addition to shining a light on these creative people, this is also a great way to encourage people of that region to deepen their engagement with Fortnite, and help take it from being just a game to being a thriving community.

So if you’re a member of the Spanish or Portuguese speaking Fortnite community, a language learner, or just in it for the V-Bucks, take some time to show this community some love and pick out your favorite content creator. It’s free to try, and players have nothing to lose.