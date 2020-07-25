Fortnite: Creative mode horror in July

It’s just past the middle of the year, and Halloween won’t be for a few more months, but with the 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic time is rapidly losing all meaning so here are some scary Fortnite horror games to play in creative mode.

Horror in Fortnite

Horror in Fortnite might seem like a bit of a contradiction. Fortnite is not exactly known for its creepy atmosphere or slow burn horror pacing. However, members of the Fortnite community have been able to get creative using the games creative mode to craft interesting, compelling, and creepy horror experiences for others to enjoy.

If you’re in the mood for something to get the hairs on the back of your neck to stand up, go ahead and take a look at some of these.

Fortnite Lab Escape: 7653-6246-4698

This map lists itself as playable for between one and sixteen players, although horror experiences tend to be more effective with fewer players involved. As you might expect, this Fortnite map involves exploring your environment and attempting to solve the puzzles set out before you.

This map expects you to pay close attention to your environment and uses good sound design and a creepy atmosphere to get players in the right mindset to be scared.

Fortnite Evil Awaits 9.0: 5334-2583-2591

Fortnite Evil Awaits is a single player horror experience and is possibly one of the more atmospheric horror maps available. The map guides players as they play a babysitter for a small child named Annabelle in a dark and creepy log cabin.

Shortly after beginning, things immediately begin to change and the player is tasked with trying to solve the mystery of what is going on with Annabelle. If you end up being a fan of this one, be sure to check out its successor, Fortnite Evil Awaits 14 (7710-0034-8827) for its use of the first person camera in Fortnite.

Fortnite Pine City: 8974-6823-3966

Fortnite Pine City begins outside in a forest, but even so it still manages to be a claustrophobic experience. However, it doesn’t take too long for players to find an indoor environment to explore, although it still feels somewhat different from the others. Overall, it is a strong horror experience.

Like the others, it relies on good creepy sound design to keep players in the right mindset, with ominous music and strange voices, all bundled together with a mind bending world which keeps the player in a state of confusion.

Be sure to check these out and see which ones scare you the most.