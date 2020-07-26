Fortnite: Daily Cash Cups Rules Change

Fortnite has been running daily cash cups for players to win money playing their favorite game online. As of July 25th, the rules for how players can earn points have changed, and this could change how you want to play the game.

Fortnite Daily Cash Cups - earning points and making money

Starting this Saturday, the structure of Daily Cups will be changing. Check out the revised rules to see how things have changed!https://t.co/iH9EIl1AkQ — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) July 24, 2020

Because Fortnite games frequently pit 100 players against each other at a time, the game struggles to conform to a typical tournament structure. Instead, winners are decided by a point system which helps determine who played best during a given match.

Points are awarded to players and teams based on both their placement and total eliminations in a game. When Fortnite adjusts how these points are awarded, however, it can frequently change which players make it to the top.

The old points distribution awarded the first place team 14 points and gave all teams a single point per elimination, but it also capped elimination points at a max of 20 per match. This was not a problem as most games of Fortnite often result in even the best players averaging less than 20 eliminations in a match, but it did prevent a single lucky game from eclipsing someone else’s performance.

How the Fortnite Cash Cup points changed

As of the 25th, the cap on elimination points has been lifted. In theory, a solo player could earn 99 points in a single game, and a trio could earn 96, although if either were to happen I imagine an investigation would uncover some sort of unsportsmanlike activity.

Still, this means that if a team should claim a large number of eliminations in a single Fortnite game it could catapult them ahead of the competition. To keep this in check, the points distribution by placement has changed as well for Trios only.

Instead of first place only receiving 14 points in Trios, they will now earn 35. Additionally, while placing 7th through 9th used to earn Fortnite players roughly one-third of the first place points, now they will take 14 points which is a slightly better ratio.

How will this change how Fortnite cash cups play out?

A summary of the #Fortnite Platform Cash Cup in about 40 seconds. pic.twitter.com/Yys9jZO0YF — Lagom (@LagomTalks) July 23, 2020

All of this together means that eliminations in Fortnite Trios Cups has been slightly deemphasized, and that placing highly is now a more consistent way to win. Players who fail to place in the top half of each game will find themselves lagging much farther behind, and eliminations can no longer make up the difference.

Where before, earning ten eliminations would have effectively made a 10th place team earn the same points as 4th place team who had six, now ten eliminations would give that first team 21 points against the second teams 29.