Fortnite: Daily Hype Cups come to an end, here's what's next

The Fortnite Competitive official Twitter channel announced that the daily hype cups would be coming to an end on August 10th, with the last day to compete being the 9th. The Daily Hype Cups were a way for Fortnite to support its competitive scene during the pandemic, with cash payouts to the winners every day for the past month.

Fortnite Daily Hype Cups end, what comes next?

Daily Trios Cash Cups and Daily Hype Cups for Chapter 2- Season 3 will now conclude in every region by August 10th.



The last sessions of these events will now be on August 9th.



Thanks to everyone who participated in these events for the last month! — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) August 7, 2020

The hype cups are coming to an end this upcoming weekend, which happens to be the weekend of the Fortnite Champion Series Qualifiers 3 and 4. Their end is likely scheduled to allow the Fortnite competitive scene to refocus on the Fortnite Champion Series, and to prevent Fortnite from stretching its community too thin.

However, these hype events will still be sorely missed. Major competitive events were few and far between, and that issue only became worse with the global pandemic preventing all in-person events for the rest of the year. The Fortnite Daily Hype cups were a way to fill the void for the time being.

However, all good things must come to an end. At least this time there are actually quite a few competitive events scheduled for the coming months.

Upcoming Fortnite events

At this moment, fans of competitive Fortnite can still enjoy the ongoing Fortnite Champion Series, the current premier tournament available to the Fortnite community. Players can play regardless of where they come from, and there are dedicated console and PC tournaments for each region.

However, even after that is the Fortnite Dreamhack Open, scheduled for August 17th-27th. This tournament, however, is only available to the NA East, NA West, and Europe servers, and will have all players play together regardless of input method. In theory, this means that someone playing on PC with a mouse and keyboard could compete against someone playing via smartphone alongside someone on PS4 or Xbox One.

After that, nothing major has yet been announced.