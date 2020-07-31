Fortnite: Diplo publishes warm-up playlist in preparation for Party Royale concert

Diplo is set to return to the Fortnite Party Royale concert stage soon. The renowned DJ has published a preparatory playlist over on spotify for fans to listen to in the mean time.

Diplo and Fortnite

Awesome visual effects ✔️

Cool outfit ✔️

Paintball Launcher ✔️



We're ready for @diplo to take the Main Stage by storm. Looking for some tunes to warm up your dance moves to? Check out Diplo’s Party Royale Playlist on Spotify!https://t.co/FxmI2syqgH pic.twitter.com/Wqhm3nnxGz — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 31, 2020

Diplo already has a strong connection to the Fortnite community, playing both host and talent organizer to a concert which featured Young Blood and Noah Cyrus over a month ago. That concert, which came during the earlier days of Fortnite Season 3, ended up being a big success for Diplo and the other performers. It is no surprise, then, that Diplo made plans to return to the stage.

Players can listen to Diplo early by clicking on the Spotify link in the tweet above.

Fortnite Party Royale Stage

i thought about how this is today and forgot the last 4 months pic.twitter.com/Yy9iuKjzdN — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) July 31, 2020

The Fortnite Party Royale stage has been Epic’s main method of integrating Fortnite into the developing culture of the real world. Serving as a multimedia platform, Fortnite has become a fluidic part of global gaming culture, and has used its platform to spread art, music, films, and discussions about ongoing social events to the Fortnite community.

In this way, Epic has turned Fortnite into a cultural touchstone, no longer content to simply absorb culture as it responds and shapes the world around itself. This cultural dialogue elevates Fortnite in a way that other games have not yet managed to, as now even people who are not fans of the game or have nothing to do with it will still reap the benefits created through Fortnite’s integration.

So even if you don’t play the game, if you’re a fan of Diplo or electronic dance music in general, Fortnite is creating a space for artists to find success in a way that other games are not.

Fortnite rewards players for participation

We’ve got @diplo on our mind



Login between now and August 1 8PM ET to get the new, music-reactive Afterparty Wrap for free.



Catch Diplo Presents: Higher Ground on the Main Stage at 2 PM ET and see what lies beyond 🌌 pic.twitter.com/b3mElyjdbz — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 31, 2020

Fortnite players have another incentive to join the Diplo concert, however. Anyone who joins in will earn a free gun wrap to style their weapons. The After Party Wrap features a psychedelic pattern and neon-pastel color scheme to help it stand out in a crowd.

In this way, Fortnite players are encouraged to take part in these kinds of cultural events, something which allows them to expand their horizons and expose themselves to new styles and themes which they might otherwise never have had a chance to see.