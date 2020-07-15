Fortnite: Epic should bring back old big team events

Fortnite has had Team Rumble as its rotation for a very long time now. For those who remember, it’s about time that Fortnite brought back the big team formats.

Some of the most fun you can have in Fortnite

Way way back in the day, before the flood, before Thanos, and when John Wick was given the copyright safe name of “Reaper,” Fortnite introduced probably the most fun format the game has ever had. 50v50 was a radical idea unique to battle royale games where players were assigned one of two teams and tasked with fighting it out while the storm closed in until only one team remained.

It’s been a long time since we last had a 50v50 game, but this game was the most fun you could reasonably have in Fortnite at the time. The teams were almost never balanced, and games often ended up going a bit weirdly, but that never really mattered. It was unique and allowed players to fulfill different roles.

A unique Fortnite experience

I remember vividly the moment I fell in love with the format. I dropped in and failed to find any decent weapons. Because of the large teams, ARs and snipers were king, players would rarely get close enough to use a shotgun, so if you failed to find one you’d have to find a different way to help.

Advertisement

I decided to farm materials and move quickly to the center of the zone. Once there, I began building an absolutely massive fortress for my team, and noticed the enemy team doing the same. Because ammo was precious, they did not attempt to shoot down my metal walls since running out of ammo was a serious threat.

These two forts ended up being hubs for teams to fight from. Some players used a launch pad to attack, others attempted to build closer using tunnels. It was wild. Nearly 60 surviving players sieging each other until the storm finally forced us off our perch. Low on materials, they fired upon us and decimated our numbers.

But enough of us made it to their walls to start digging through, and we were able to start a shotgun fight to close off the game. I fell at this point, but I still remember it as one of the best games I ever had.

50v50 is due for a revival

The first edition of 50v50 was very random, but Epic has since learned how to guide Fortnite players and help increase the number of memorable games. If you see it make a return, make sure to try it out.