Epic Games has launched its latest Fortnite collaborative emote — an exclusive Renegade emote — as a tribute to 14 year-old Atalanta teenager Jalaiah Harmon.

Emotes and popular dance moves have become synonymous with Fortnite over the years, and this latest drop is sure to pique a lot of interest.

The official Twitter account of Fortnite announced the availability of the emote in the item shop. Here's a look at the awesome emote below:

Go, go, go, go, let's go and bust out some 🔥 moves by @Jalaiah



The Renegade Emote is available now in the Item Shop now!

Who is Jalaiah Harmon ?

Jalaiah Harmon is the original creator of the viral TikTok dance 'The Renegade', which has become immensely-popular.

Several celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Alex Rodriguez and Lizzo have taken to social media to perform it, further contributing to the dance's meteoric rise.

Epic's decision to include a special Renegade emote is certainly a nice gesture for Harmon, whose contribution in being the original creator of the dance went unrecognised for quite a long period of time.

After battling for several months to obtain credit, overdue recognition finally came as a relief for Harmon, who said:

I was happy when I saw my dance all over....but I wanted credit for it.

You can find the latest emote in the updated Fortnite item shop, as seen in the tweet below:

The popularity of Fortnite emotes

Fortnite emotes are fun and immensely popular, especially with personalities like Pokimane and Jordan Fisher receiving their very own exclusive emotes in the past. In an era of cross-platform sharing, a gaming giant like Epic giving due credit to a teen influencer like Jalaiah is the right kind of example to set.

This will enable a more accountable collaboration in the future, as Fortnite continues to add exciting new emotes to its item shops daily.

The viral Renegade dance has been deemed a massive contribution to the world of pop-culture. With the launch of the corresponding emote, Jalaiah is now another valuable addition to an impressive lineup of Fortnite collaborative emotes and skins!

You can take a look at the popularity of the 'Renegade' dance in the video below. Original post by Inside Edition on YouTube.