Fortnite Event: deadmau5 Fortnite concert and Neon Wings Back Bling

Deadmau5, along with Steve Aoki and Dillon Francis, have now been confirmed to feature in the upcoming Fortnite Party Royale event.

The last Fortnite event titled 'Astronomical' saw over 12 million players participate and be a part of Travis Scott's musical journey in Fortnite. Diplo, another famous musician, also featured in the latest test event, which was also one of the first events to take place in the Party Royale mode in Fortnite.

This will be deadmau5's first feature in Fortnite. It wouldn't be a surprise if we see deadmau5-themed cosmetics hit the Fortnite item-shop sometime soon.

How to get Neon Wings Back Bling in Fortnite?

A recent tweet from Fortnite cleared up every bit of doubt regarding the famous 'Neon Wings Back Bling'.

The tweet is as follows:

To celebrate the Premiere you can get the music reactive Neon Wings Back Bling for FREE from May 8th at 6PM ET - May 11th at 10AM ET!

Join us for the Party Royale Premiere LIVE on May 8th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT, you can catch the rebroadcast on May 9th at 2PM ET.

To put it simply, anyone who logs into Fortnite from the 8th of May 6 PM ET to the 11th of May 10AM ET will be eligible to receive the Neon Wings Back Bling for free, as a part of the deadmau5 Fortnite event.

Grab your set of the music-reactive wings in Fortnite while you have the chance!

In another one of Fortnite's tweets, they mentioned that a total of 3.2 billion hours were spent on Fortnite by players around the world, with the current number of registered players sitting at 350 million.

That ought to put the 'Is Fortnite dead?' debate to rest. The game has millions of players, who are active for billions of hours, and it's safe to say that the game is very much one of the most-played games in the world.

The deadmau5 Fortnite Party Royale event, as mentioned above, will premiere on the 8th of May at 9PM ET in the Party Royale mode. However, in case you are unable to attend the first one, there will be another one on the 9th of May at 2PM ET.