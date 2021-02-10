Fortnite fans think this pro player deserves to be banned forever, here is why

Fortnite pro Cody "Clix" Conrad has once again found himself at the center of controversy after posting an abusive reply to Donald Mustard's tweet.

Clix has since deleted the tweet. However, a professional Fortnite player abusing the Chief Creative Officer of Epic Games is unacceptable. The Twitter saga unfolded after Donald Mustard posted a picture of himself watching the Super Bowl. Although Clix's first reply to the post was positive and friendly, what followed was utterly shocking.

Clix's deleted reply to Donald Mustard's post on Twitter

Clix's comments have enraged many people in the community. Some have even stepped up questions about how Clix dares to say something like that with his entire career revolving around Fortnite. However, as it seems at the moment, neither Donald Mustard, nor Clix, is going to drag this matter any further.

Fortnite pro Clix insults Donald Mustard

With Clix making comments like he did, the community had speculated that the streamer could face consequences for his actions. However, as it appears, Epic Games has chosen to overlook this incident.

Nevertheless, as far as it goes for the community, Clix's decision to publicly abuse a leading executive of Epic Games, the company behind Fortnite, is an extremely bitter incident. The community turned up on the Twitter thread to raise their voice against Clix's malicious comments.

Another factor that comes into the frame is Clix's age. Being 16-years-old, it is understandable that the Fortnite pro still has a long way to go. However, if his behavior towards figures like Donald Mustard remains the same, it could become extremely tough for Clix to thrive as a professional Fortnite player.

The fact that Clix is signed with an organization makes it even more important for him to adopt a professional approach. Additionally, it is extremely important for Clix to realize that his actions and statements also leave an effect on all the organizations and brands tied with him.

With that said, the entire community hopes that Clix learns from this incident and acts appropriately in the future. At the end of the day, there are hundreds of thousands of fans in the Fortnite community who look up to Clix as a role model.