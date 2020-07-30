Fortnite: Find balls of yarn at the Catty Corner challenge guide

Fortnite certainly has a reputation for its weird and wild challenges. This challenge takes players back to the Catty Corner to hunt for three giant balls of yarn in a large cat themed chase.

Fortnite Catty Corner location

The Catty Corner has been featured in other Fortnite challenges, and is also host to one of Fortnite Season 3’s bosses. As a result, many players are already very familiar with this location, with established routes and goals already in mind. Nevertheless, it’s good to remember everything the Catty Corner has to offer.

If you’re already headed that way in order to complete this challenge, you might want to consider stopping by Kit. When Kit is defeated, he will drop a mythic charge shotgun and shockwave launcher, in addition to the Catty Corner Keycard. Both of his weapon drops are highly effective, as the shockwave launcher provides both mobility and utility and Kit’s Charge Shotgun is arguably the single most powerful weapon in Fortnite at the moment.

The Catty Corner Keycard, also dropped by Kit, can be used to open the location’s vault in order to come out with even more equipment.

Balls of yarn at the Catty Corner

Of course, if you’re going there you’re likely more concerned with completing your Fortnite challenges. As you only need to find three balls of yarn, it’s best to run through and collect them whenever possible.

One can be found in the Big Shots house just under the roof, one is outside the gas station, one inside on the second floor, and another can be found on a tower outside. There are more balls of yarn scattered about than what is needed for the challenge, but given the popularity of the location it might be worth it to focus them.

Once completed, you’ll earn a sizable chunk of XP for your Fortnite battle pass and be able to go on your way.