Fortnite Flash Cup: Start date, how to participate, free rewards and more

The Flash is coming to Fortnite in a new event titled the Fortnite Flash Cup.

The new event will be similar to other comic-book themed Cups from the past and will feature a Flash similar to the Arrow-verse version of Barry Allen. This tracks with the previously released Green Arrow skin from last month's Crew pack.

When does the Fortnite Flash Cup start? How do players participate? All that is answered after the jump.

Fortnite Flash Cup

The Fortnite Flash Cup will feature arena matches with the following ranking scheme:

Open League: Division I (0 - 249 Hype points (“Hype”))

Open League: Division II (250 - 499 Hype)

Open League: Division III (500 - 999 Hype)

Open League: Division IV (1,000 - 1,499 Hype)

Contender League: Division I (1,500 - 2,499 Hype)

Contender League: Division II (2,500 - 3,999 Hype)

Contender League: Division III (4,000 - 5,999 Hype)

Champion League: Division I (6,000 - 11,999 Hype)

Champion League: Division II (12,000 - 15,999 Hype)

Champion League: Division III (16,000+ Hype)

The Cup will start on February 10th and will require players to form Duos to compete. To be eligible to compete, players must rank in the Fortnite Open League in Arena before they can queue for a match.

The Flash

The Fornite Flash Cup is only expected to last for three hours, and each Duo can compete in a maximum of 10 matches. The rate at which teams can earn points in the competition is as follows:

Advertisement

Victory Royale: 42 Points

2nd: 36 Points

3rd: 32 Points

4th: 30 Points

5th: 29 Points

6th: 28 Points

7th: 27 Points

8th: 26 Points

9th: 25 Points

10th: 24 Points

11th: 23 Points

12th: 22 Points

13th: 21 Points

14th: 20 Points

15th: 19 Points

16th: 18 Points

17th: 17 Points

18th: 16 Points

19th: 15 Points

20th: 14 Points

21st: 13 Points

22nd: 12 Points

23rd: 11 Points

24th: 10 Points

25th-29th: 9 Points

30th-34th: 6 Points

35th-39th: 3 Points

40th-44th: 2 Points

45th-50th: 1 Point

Each Elimination: 1 Point

According to their region, teams that rank within a certain range will earn a Flash skin and back bling. The placement requirements are as follows: