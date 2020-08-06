Fortnite: FNCompetitive Twitter page highlights competitive skills

The Fortnite Champion Series was held this weekend and if you’re like me then you can’t get enough of it. The event as a whole has had its ups and downs, but in the downtime between qualifiers @FNCompetitive has put together a series of highlights to showcase what top level Fortnite looks like.

Fortnite Champion Series

Our Plays of the Week from Asia showcase two of the most needed skills for endgame gameplay. Watch @jozyaw grab elims from height while @SinOoh_o0o dominates the box fights. pic.twitter.com/3DRuI7R5Xt — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) August 5, 2020

The Fortnite Champion Series, for those unaware, is a competitive event being held online broken apart by server and platform of choice. There are six regions, Asia, Oceania, Middle East (delayed), Europe, North America East, and North America West, and each of these regions is split between PC and console tournaments. Each of these tournaments will have 4 qualifiers whether the best players will move on to semifinals and eventually the grand finals.

That means that over the next two weeks there are ten Fortnite tournaments going on, with the Middle East tournaments finishing up shortly afterwards.

What does top level Fortnite play look like?

.@Eshzfn put on a clinic for how to use the Charge Shotgun while @sunzgod showed us how to get eliminations at any point during the game in OCE's Plays of the Week. pic.twitter.com/oxin0edPd8 — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) August 5, 2020

Put simply, it looks like those highlight videos above. It’s easy to see how, at that level of play, players have to rely on multiple techniques that might never need to be tested in a typical game.

Boxfights end up being much more elaborate, bad positioning gets punished harshly, and good mobility is king. While in a typical game of Fortnite, a good player might be able to end fights using just the basics, never really needing to improve beyond a few key techniques, in the Fortnite Champion Series every player is a world class competitor.

It’s rare to see a Fortnite Champion Series match end without a sprawling environment of walls and ramps strewn about the location, and the experience is one Fortnite fans will not get to see too often once the event is over.

Next weekend the Fortnite Champion Series Qualifiers 3 and 4 will be conducted and we’ll be able to see which players will make it on to the next stage. Tune in on Twitch, YouTube, or through watch.fortnite.com to catch the next games.