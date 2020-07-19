Fortnite: French player qualifies for DreamHack finals with only 2 kills

As Fortnite Season 3 rages on, professional players have been keeping themselves busy. DreamHack, the Swedish gaming conglomerate, is known for organising high-octane gaming conventions and eSports tournaments across the globe.

Its recent tie-up with Fortnite Season 3 has further piqued some players' interest in the global gaming event.

In the Grand Qualifiers, a 22-year-old French player, Thomas 'Sops' Bichon pulled off a near miracle by qualifying for the final with only two kills.

Fortnite DreamHack Open Tournament

Apart from weekly cash cups, the first major tournament of the Season is the 'DreamHack Open'.

Similar to other Fortnite tournaments, the Fortnite Dreamhack Open Tournament will also be adjudged on the basis of a points system with players playing a maximum of 10 games during their heats.

Players will earn 60 points for coming first, 53 for coming second, 49 for coming third, and 47-1 points for coming fourth to fiftieth.

Welcome to the DreamHack Open featuring Fortnite!



🔸$250,000 up for grabs every month.

🔸North American & European regions only.

🔸Open participation (13+)



Learn more about the online event: https://t.co/tJ3v7jaZBP pic.twitter.com/7YAs9xSyE0 — DreamHack Fortnite (@DreamHackFN) June 22, 2020

There is also a staggering amount of prize money to be won for the last man standing, with several other cash rewards involved.

The Prize Pool Sops after winning the ESWC Tournament

Thomas 'Sops' Bichon qualifies

Previously a player for OtherWorld esports, French player, Thomas 'Sopspalin' Bichon pulled off a stunning feat, when he qualified for the DreamHack Finals in his region with only two kills.

Sops was a member of the squad that went on to win the EWSC Metz in September 2018. Sops also spends his time analysing gameplay and coaching, which many experts credit as the secret to his success.

Despite suffering a setback for not qualifying for the Fortnite World Cup last year, his current feat will undoubtedly serve as a significant boost to his competitive flair.

Je trouve que j'ai manqué de passivité sur ces games de qualifications...

Rendez vous en final 😎 pic.twitter.com/gH034v5HSR — Thomas "Sopspalin" (@SopsFTN) July 18, 2020

Sops has been buzzing online since then with his recent achievement. The Fortnite community has been in awe of his stellar performance so far:

Vod review sopspalin he came in 95th place and qualled for finals with only 2 kills. You need to learn how to play like that — NoahTheBoy (@NoahTheBoy11) July 18, 2020

It has been quite an eventful week for Fortnite gamers and Sops, whose hard work and resilience seems to be paying off.

You can read more about the French champion here.

As the DreamHack open intensifies and inches closer towards the Grand Finals, things could not get more exciting. Fortnite fans are eager to see if several more stunning feats akin to Sops can be achieved.

You can take a look at one of Sop's gameplay videos below. Original post by SopsTV on YouTube.