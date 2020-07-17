A Fortnite Friday tournament is planned for later today and players are welcome to join as a team and fight to win a slice of the prize money. There will be multiple different tournaments planned for today, but at least one of them has no entry fee for those interested IN A 3V3 Zone Wars tournament available for players on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch (sorry smartphone users).

What is Fortnite Friday?

Fortnite Friday is a weekly tournament hosted by UMG Gaming over on Twitch and through their tournament organizer website. These tournaments tend to be unique in that they are smaller affairs than the larger tournaments which feature hundreds of players. Instead, players can test their skills against specific teams, rather than whomever they run into out in the wild.

Today’s Fortnite event will be a 3v3 Zone Wars tournament. Zone Wars has players forego the typical looting stage by having them drop in with a random loadout into a small safe zone. The zone moves around to force movement among the players, and the last team standing wins.

Fortnite Friday Tournament Rules

This Forntite tournament will run all of its matches as best of threes, so teams will have to win two out of three games in order to advance in the tournament. That said, losing is not the end of the game for teams here. This tournament will be double elimination, meaning that after losing one match a team will be dropped to the losers’ bracket.

The losers’ bracket will allow teams to continue competing up until there is only one team on the winner’s and loser’s side of the tournament, which will then play each other in the grand finals. Although double elimination is the standard for many competitive games, it rarely gets applied to Fortnite due to the massive number of players involved in Fortnite games.

Currently 24 teams have signed up for the tournament, so be sure to tune in and see which one comes out on top.