Fortnite: Half way through Season 3, retrospective

As of yesterday Fortnite is now half way through it’s run of Season 3. Here’s a quick retrospective of what Season 3 has brought to the game, what worked and what didn’t.

Season 3 is now 50% complete! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 22, 2020

Fortnite Season 3, uncertain expectations

It is a shame because this season has all the elements for a fun laid back season. Cool moments, trick shots, fun challenges, and more. However the actual matches rarely allow any of that to happen. The lobby dies out way too quickly and the rest is played out very seriously. — SypherPK (@SypherPK) June 18, 2020

Prior to the official launch of Fortnite Season 3 many players were unsure of what to expect. Fans knew that the new season would include a flood, but no one knew exactly how the influx of water would cause the season to play out.

Many feared that the rising tides would create too many obstacles for players, causing the game to play slower. Others assumed the water separation might help with the game’s poor pacing by helping more players survive to the end game. It was a time of great uncertainty.

Fortnite Season 3 releases, community initially excited

When Fortnite Season 3 finally dropped, many were excited for the new season, especially after playing a few games. The water didn’t interrupt the game that much, and there were a number of ways to move through it quickly with boats, sharks, and whirlpools all helping players get around.

Even some players who were initially critical of the game going into season 3 had many good things to say about the new update. Unfortunately, as time went on, it became apparent that the game still had some issues which Epic had failed to address.

Underlying problems not addressed in Fortnite Season 3

First game on, 2nd circle is beginning to close, there are only 3 players left in the game (including myself).



I feel like this needs to be talked about. A lot of things are causing this. Let's figure out those reasons and try to make adjustments. 👍 pic.twitter.com/IAGNxurAJN — SypherPK (@SypherPK) July 18, 2020

After the excitement subsided, many began to feel that Season 3 hadn’t done enough to address common problems in the game. Although some are saying that the introduction of cars in the game might address issues with pacing, many players are already beginning to move on. And with cars being delayed again, it seems as though Epic is continuing to ignore this issue.

Despite the frustration, Season 3 has brought more to Fortnite than Battle Royale.

Other features of Fortnite Season 3

Join us at the Big Screen this Saturday, July 4 at 9:46 AM ET / 8:46 AM CT for a special presentation.



OPUS United presents We The People, a series of conversations hosted by @Vanjones68 featuring @jemelehill, @ElaineWelteroth, @killermike and

more.https://t.co/yX21Zg26Jg pic.twitter.com/AFW0RMiaoQ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 3, 2020

This Season of Fortnite has also shown that Epic is willing to use Fortnite to engage with wider social movements. It’s also shown that Forntite can be a space for social engagement outside of gaming. Players have been able to watch movies, attend lectures, and even join in concert experiences all using Fortnite as a client.

Although there are still some things which need to be worked out, overall this has been an interesting development in Fortnite.