Fortnite: How big is the game’s global reach?

You might have noticed, but Fortnite is kind of a big deal. It seems like whenever you go shopping you run into life sized cardboard stands of Fortnite characters, find Fortnite branded toys and nerf guns, or even just see people wearing Fortning themed shirts and other clothing.

Stay at home and you might see Fortnite ads before a youtube video, tune into Twitch and see Fortnite at the top of the most watched games, or just read the news to find that Fortnite had the highest revenue of any game for two years in a row. The game is quite literally everywhere.

New numbers released that show just how massive that game truly is.

Fortnite at the top of Twitter

Fun Fact: Fortnite is the #7 Most followed gaming topic on Twitter and the #5 Most tweeted about game globally.



Source: https://t.co/6MRC86HbrD pic.twitter.com/AqcajXe3Fi — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 7, 2020

During a recently published breakdown of gaming Twitter it was revealed that over 1 billion tweets about gaming were made in just the first six months of 2020, possibly inflated due to the near global lockdown.

It revealed that of the most followed gaming topics, Animal Crossing was the most followed game at number 3, Playstation the most followed console at number 5, and Fortnite came in at number 7, even beating Minecraft and Pokémon.

These are all made even more impressive when you consider that the top two topics were Gaming as a whole, followed by the eSports scene as a whole.

In addition to that, Fortnite ended up being the 5th most tweeted about game in the world, being beaten by giants such as Final Fantasy, Disney, and Animal Crossing again at number 1.

Advertisement

Twitter’s eSports breakdown

With over 1 BILLION Tweets in the first half of 2020, the gaming conversation on Twitter is bigger than ever 🤯🔥🥳



Here’s my full recap of @TwitterGaming insights for 2020 so far: https://t.co/Anl8egWY9G — Rishi Chadha (@RdotChadha) August 5, 2020

After games in particular, however, Twitter also showed up which eSports teams had garnered the most attention. Although many teams players spread across multiple games, the number one team, FaZE Clan, is most well known for its Fortnite players.

Be sure to check out the entire breakdown to see what other games made it to the top.