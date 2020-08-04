Fortnite: How are Bugha, Benjy, and other pros doing in the FNCS?

With the first weekend of the Fortnite Champion Series completed it might be worth it to look over how some of the most well known pros are doing so far. Here we’ll take a look at how pros like Mongraal, Bugha, Benjy, and more are doing so far.

Bugha’s Fortnite performance

2nd, can't believe glider bug is still a thing ($2,550) pic.twitter.com/rZa20WLAh0 — Bugha (@bugha) August 3, 2020

Bugha became an overnight sensation after winning last year’s Fortnite World Cup, even recently participating in a Fortnite Throwback Cup held in his honor. Although he did not place too well in the throwback cup, he’s been doing better in the Fortnite Champion Series.

Although he did not participate in the first Fortnite Champion Series qualifier, he took 2nd place in the second qualifier on the North America East server. While this performance is quite good, it was highly publicized that Bugha suffered from the glider bug during one of his games, something which likely affected his place in that game.

Because he only lost the top spot by 3 points it is likely that the glide bug ultimately cost Bugha a first place win in this qualifier.

Mongraal’s Fortnite performance

7 hour solo bugha cup, 8+ hour fncs yesterday and 8+ hours today all solos, its so much man i'm so tired — code mongraal #ad 🍀 (@Mongraal) August 2, 2020

Advertisement

Mongraal had a strong performance in the first Fortnite EU-PC Qualifier, placing 8th overall, even winning one of the 6 games. However, the second qualifier his place dipped to 42nd, with just 0.83 average kills per game and an average place of 43.17. In fact, Mongraal has struggled to have an average place higher than the top 40 so far.

Although he has already achieved a high enough rank in these qualifiers to advance to the next stage, he’ll have to step it up if he wants to stick around.

Mr. Savage’s Fortnite performance

Mr. Savage took 5th place in the first EU-PC Fortnite qualifier, with 2.5 average eliminations and an average place in the top 35.83. The second qualifier saw his overall rank drop to 15th, with his average place dropping to the top 56, but his average eliminations climbing to 3.33, giving him the third highest average eliminations during that tournament.

If Mr. Savage can shore up his average placement, either by playing slightly more cautiously or picking his fights a little better, then he’ll be on track for high placement in the finals.

BenjyFishy’s Fortnite performance

1st place FNCS week 2 finals ($5000) 🏆 pic.twitter.com/48DnTYxJXL — benjyfishy (@benjyfishy) August 2, 2020

Benjy took first place in the second EU-PC Fortnite qualifier, albeit amidst accusations of cooperating with another player. However, the accusations have not been proven, and Benjy ranked 10th in the first EU-PC Fortnite qualifier, meaning that advancement to the next stage had already been secured.

Although his performance in the first qualifier was average for a top player, his performance in the second one, if earned fairly, was exceptional. At 3.83 average eliminations he had the second highest average eliminations in his qualifier. Meanwhile, with an average placement in the top 22.83, he had the highest average placement in the entire EU-PC qualifier.

As it stands, Benjy is likely to perform well in the grand finals if he can make it there.

Clix’s and EpikWhale’s Fortnite performances

Both of these players are worth keeping an eye on, although their performances tend to be a little bit less consistent than other pros. Clix ranked 16th in the NAE-PC first qualifier and 55th in the second while EpikWhale ranked 2nd on the first NAW-PC qualifier, also taking his server’s highest average placement. EpikWhale did not play in the second qualifier.

Saf, Tfue, Aqua, Zayt, and Nyhrox

this shit is fire 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/csUgIJEjjT — Saf (@Safarooniee) August 2, 2020

my last finalmouse just broke.. not sure what to do for next week's FNCS 😩 — M10 nyhrox (@nyhrox) August 3, 2020

cant wait for this dogshit fncs to be done — Zayt (@zayt) August 2, 2020

There are a number of professional players who have not yet qualified for advancement, either because they have not yet placed in the top 50 of any qualifier or because they have not yet participated.

In this case, Saf’s highest rank so far was 62nd in the first NAE-PC qualifier while Nyhrox’s best was 167th in the second EU-PC qualifier, failing to make it to the third round. Zayt’s highest rank was 232nd in the second NAE-PC qualifier, also failing to make it to the third round.

Tfue and Aqua have not yet competed, and it is not known whether they will.