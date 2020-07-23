Fortnite: How to catch a weapon at the Stack Shack

A new Fortnite challenge asks players to catch a weapon out at the Stack Shack. Although this sounds somewhat amusing, it is also somewhat perplexing. Here’s a quick explanation of what Fortnite means by this.

Fortnite Stack Shack location

Fortnite players can find the Stack Shack as a small island off the western coast, near to Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands. Players should be able to identify it by the rickety looking shack perched atop the sandy mound in the middle of the ocean, there aren’t many other small wooden sheds to confuse it with so it should be easy to find.

Catching a weapon at the Stack Shack

Unlike what some might have initially thought, this challenge does not simply refer to catching a weapon thrown at you, perhaps by a friend. Instead, it refers to the ways players can find weapons in Fortnite by fishing at specific fishing spots. In this case, players can use a fishing rod to find weapons lurking beneath the waves by looking for the white circles on the surface.

How to complete this challenge

Players are strongly encouraged to complete these challenges in order to earn the quick XP boost and help level up their battle passes. Players attempting to complete this challenge, however, will find that the location will struggle to support the large influx of players.

This is simply due to the small size of the location, and the small quantity of fishing rods and fishing locations. However, this issue shouldn’t stop players from trying so long as they approach it a bit more creatively.

If you’re looking for ways to complete this challenge, consider landing nearby and getting yourself some equipment before trekking out to the Stack Shack. Instead of fighting for the small amount of resources available, use your superior armament to eliminate the competition and take what you need afterwards.