Fortnite: Jetpacks reintroduced to the game

Fortnite recently reintroduced jetpacks back into the game, coming in at the end of the Fortnitemares event, which saw the removal of another mobility item, the witch’s broom.

Jetpacks offer a slower, limited use way to hover across gaps, and aren't quite as useful for escaping a dangerous situation.

Tony Starks Jetpack: pic.twitter.com/zTlm9AFAZI — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) November 3, 2020

How to use a jetpack in Fortnite

Jetpacks are equipped whenever one is in your inventory, and does not need to be selected. When equipped, players can use the jetpack while still holding their weapon of choice, making this mobility option somewhat more usable, because it doesn’t restrict your ability to fight back.

However, the jetpack doesn’t offer quite the same usability as the brooms, which were recently removed, or the competing superhero abilities. Additionally, taking up an inventory space can limit a player’s ability to carry more impactful weapons, or much needed healing items.

Because of these limitations on the jetpack, players may want to use it more aggressively. Slowly hovering away from a confrontation isn’t viable, so players can instead use it to get over a wall built by an opponent to approach from a unique angle.

One thing to keep in mind, however, is that the jetpack can not be refueled and will be discarded once all of its fuel has been consumed. This is in contrast to the previous mobility options, which had a high impact effect followed by a long cooldown.

I got the jetpack and this dude had no idea where he was getting shot from LOOOOOL#Fortnite #FortniteSeason4 #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/1IklXDz2MC — JoJo (@JoJoJosiah_ttv) November 3, 2020

How long will jetpacks be available in Fortnite?

Currently it seems like jetpacks are meant to fill a niche in Fortnite for a mobility option that isn’t focused on merely escaping a fight. As a result, while they can sometimes be underwhelming, they might be useful to players looking to play more aggressively.

As for how long they will stick around for, there doesn’t seem to be much information about it. Thematically, these jetpacks are tied into Iron Man's character as part of the Marvel crossover season. However, jetpacks could be retained after the season if they get reskinned.

Nevertheless, it's likely that these may get removed along with any other Marvel items at the end of the season. Any Fortnite player looking to experiment with the jetpack should jump in and try it out while it's still available.