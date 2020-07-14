Fortnite: Girlfriend Royale edition ft Lazarbeam and Fresh

Australian YouTuber Lannon Eacott, popularly known as 'Lazarbeam' to Fortnite fans, has consistently been one of the most-viewed content creators related to the game.

Lazarbeam's popularity is attributed to his fun Fortnite gameplay videos, often with his friend Harley 'Fresh' Campbell for company. His most recent video features special appearances from their respective girlfriends, Ilsa and Tessa, as they compete in the 'Squads' mode of Fortnite.

The 10 minute 25 second clip, literally titled "Fortnite with our girlfriends", has already raked in 3.1 million views, and features Lazarbeam and Fresh hilariously guiding their girlfriends through a game.

Double date or Fortnite girlfriend royale?

In his trademark humorous style, the video begins with LazarBeam describing himself and Fresh as 'Father and son', and Ilsa and Tessa as 'Best friends'.

First, in the practice creative mode of Fortnite, we spot the women learning how to pick up weapons, and then engaging in a mini-girlfriend battle royale as they try to snipe each other, with Tessa drawing first blood.

As the video progresses, what begins as harmless banter soon escalates into frenetic Fortnite battle royale mode as the girlfriends are pitted against one another.

Fresh Vs LazarBeam: Fortnite battle of the girlfriends

Ilsa gets her first Fortnite Kill

As the game progresses into the battle royale mode, we find both LazarBeam and Fresh hilariously giving advice to their respective girlfriends. From Ilsa enjoying skydiving and the Fortnite swimming feature to not wanting to build because 'she doesn't feel like it' to Tessa appearing to have the slight advantage, having won a game of Fortnite previously, this segment is banter turned up to full!

The next part of the video features both LazarBeam and Fresh trying to outdo one another in the boyfriend department, from donating shield potions to letting their girlfriends open Fortnite treasure chests and motivating them to get kills.

Eventually, Ilsa goes on to get two impressive kills, including one long-range snipe, much to LazarBeam's delight.

Who gets the final kill in Fortnite girlfriend royale?

Once they reach the final 10 of the game, both Ilsa and Tessa try to get the final Fortnite kill, with both LazarBeam and Fresh cheering them on.

And just when it seems like the former would add to her list of kills, her ammo falls short and Tessa jumps in with the final kill, bringing a conclusion to a fast, fun-filled Fortnite girlfriend royale round.

Fresh's Girlfriend Tessa, with the final kill !

At the end, when asked by LazarBeam how she liked her first Fortnite win, Ilsa merrily replied:

Very epic, very fun, would play again!

You can watch the exclusive Double Date/Fortnite Girlfriend Royale in the video below. Original post by LazarBeam on YouTube.