Fortnite: Leaks reveal Ancient Astronaut discovered in game’s files

The Fortnite army of data miners and code junkies have taken a look at the files in the game’s most recent update and discovered a number of hidden crash sites scattered throughout the map. Upon taking a closer look, these crash sites appear to foreshadow the arrival of the Ancient Astronaut.

Fortnite patches and data mining

the location of the Ancient Astronaut his Spaceship pic.twitter.com/zhGd1yKZD4 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 21, 2020

It seems like most information about the game gets spread throughout the community due to the efforts of community members themselves. Rather than wait for Epic to publish an announcement about Fortnite, or for official information to come from some other source, many community members have made it their own personal mission to seek and distribute information about the game, and they have done so with significant success.

Recent efforts to gather information from the latest patch resulted in data miners finding these hidden crash sites.

What are these crash sites and what do they mean?

The hidden crash sites seem to be located on the outsides of the main island map, and are currently underwater. Epic, however, is known to insert assets and features into the game’s files in preparation for future Fortnite updates, and that appears to be the case here.

In addition to the crashed spaceship, challenges have been found which appear to tie in. It isn’t known when precisely this will be activated in the game, or whether it will be part of Fortnite Battle Royale or a limited time mode instead.

Who is the Ancient Astronaut

the SpaceShip for the Ancienct Astronaut Challenges pic.twitter.com/4PfzS2DbpU — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 21, 2020

Speculation already suggests that the Ancient Astronaut will become a future skin in Fortnite, but nobody seems to know exactly who the Ancient Astronaut is or why he’s appearing in the game. Current best guesses are that the character will have something to do with a thematic shift in Fortnite, either coming near the end of the current water theme or after the current theme has ended.

Either way, Fortnite players should be sure to keep their eyes open for the Ancient Astronaut coming to the game in the near future.