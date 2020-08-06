Fortnite: Map changes leaked, sky rifts, runes, and other strange new features planned

Fortnite Season 3 is roughly 70% complete and groundwork appears to already be added to the game for future content. Leaks revealed strange new map features, such as cracks in the sky, strange runes, craters, and more that could all be part of a finale for Fortnite Season 3 or the possible beginnings of a Season 4.

New Fortnite map features leaked

This "HighTower" Rift will appear in the map very soon, right above the agency, here's how it sounds:



Also HUGE thanks to @Asriel_Dev for helping me enable it ingame, drop him a follow! pic.twitter.com/QPJLodCws0 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 5, 2020

As is the norm in the Fortnite community, new features have been leaked before Epic had a chance to reveal them or explain what they mean. Whether these leaks come as a result of someone with inside knowledge sharing with the Fortnite community’s popular leakers, or the work of data miners and code junkies digging around the game’s files for clues, the result is the same.

The Fortnite community has recently become aware of certain upcoming map features with little indication of what they mean. Perhaps the most esoteric of these leaks is the strange crack that appeared in the night sky. Already resembling some kind of horrific eldritch event, the broken sky has only managed to spark speculation and theory amongst those newly obsessed with this phenomenon.

If you play the Rift sound (previous tweet) in a spectrogram it shows a shape of "someone", thanks to @Asriel_Dev again for getting a very clear view! pic.twitter.com/854LAelyYQ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 5, 2020

For example, the rift seems to emit a disturbing low tone mixed with the high screeching of the wind. Crafty investigators have revealed that this tone, when mapped, appears as a silhouette of a shadowy figure certain to haunt the dreams of these intrepid investigators.

Despite the Lovecraftian nature of these leaks, it is somewhat doubtful that Fortnite would attempt a tie-in with this notoriously difficult set of lore, especially given the much more sanity-friendly world of Fortnite. Some have suggested that these are signs of an upcoming tie-in with Marvel, pointing out that the silhouette above looks an awful lot like the marvel villain Galactus.

Advertisement

Other strange clues found across the map

Another leak before i go to sleep.. these will appear in the map very soon!



Crack: its the Rift in the sky from my previous tweet

Crater_POI: is an encrypted small POI

Hightower: i'm not really sure, i might be wrong on that one

The Dots: they are 6 Runes like the one in the pic pic.twitter.com/b53OBD5Vjh — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 6, 2020

In addition to the crack in the sky, it has been revealed that the Fortnite map will soon get a new crater POI in addition to a location called Hightower and the sudden appearance of six runes clustered together on the Fortnite map.

If you happen to know what these features mean for the future of Fortnite, feel free to join the discussion happening right now over on Twitter.