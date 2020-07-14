Fortnite: Mongraal Trios Cup is live

The Fortnite Trios cups are a standard way for players to test themselves against one another, with a possible cash reward to encourage them. Players interested in fighting for a chance to win the $10,000 prize, or just curious to see who will win, can watch competitors over at Twitch, with Mongraal himself taking part.

Competitive Fortnite and cash prizes

Fortnite has a well supported competitive scene with much of its support coming from Epic Games themselves. As is usual, this tournament operates with two rounds. During the first round, players play in tracked matches in order to earn points, the breakdown of which can be found here. Players earn points for high placements in addition to eliminations, encouraging players to do more than passively wait to earn a top spot.

The top 1000 players in the first round will advance and be able to take their chance at winning the top prize. Because this is a trios cup, players will want to make sure they bring with them a few friends.

Where to watch the Fortnite Mongraal Cup

LIVE MONGRAAL CUP https://t.co/rhB0HrdQ12 — code mongraal #ad 🍀 (@Mongraal) July 14, 2020

Those who don’t make it to round 2, or don’t want to participate, can be sure to watch their favorite Fortnite players wherever the streams can be found. Mongraal is streaming the cup himself over at Twitch, and a casual glance shows that many other participants are also streaming.

If you’ve never bothered to look into competitive Fortnite, this tournament is a great way to begin. The Fortnite competitive scene is a great place to learn new strategies and skills that you might not otherwise have thought of. Competitive players often dedicate more time to the game and have more resources to pull from when playing, and even casual players can learn a thing or two watching them.