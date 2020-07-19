Fortnite new changes: Atlantis POI location & final look of map leaked

The water level in Fortnite map has receded again on 18th July 2020, and more land can be seen on the map now. It is the third-last floodwater retreat that we have seen before the final stage of the map is revealed.

Fortnite recently dropped several hints regarding the new location of Aquaman and the Black Manta skin. According to the leaks, the location will be called 'Atlantis.' Watch the video below for more details on Black Manta:

The location of the new Point of Interest (POI)- Atlantis and the final look of the map have also been leaked online.

Fortnite Map: Final look and Atlantis POI

The water level will recede two more times for the map to takes its final form, and FBRupdate has posted this picture which shows the complete map:

Final Stage of Fortnite Map

Here is the stage-wise recorded variation of the map:

Stage Wise Map Update

Along with this, there has been a lot of buzz among the players regarding the new location. Recently, an image of the location of Atlantis was leaked online, which turned out to be a glitch that was noticed by the players:

Atlantis Size

As you can see below, Atlantis will be a vast location. The confirmed location of Atlantis POI has been leaked online and here's how it will look on the map:

Location on the map

Atlantis is expected to offer a significant amount of loot. But as of now, there is a whirlpool at its place.

Whirlpool

Meanwhile, the Renegade emote has also been released in Fortnite, and the players can get it from the item shop for 500 V-Bucks.

