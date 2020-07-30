Fortnite: New Marvel tie-in lets players smash walls with Hulk hands

Fortnite has been one of the busiest games in recent memory, seemingly always pouring out new updates and content for players to enjoy and take part in. The latest Fortnite tie-in with Marvel lets players get mad and punch a wall in style.

Fortnite Marvel Tie-ins

Unleash your inner Hulk! Ahead of the videogame release of Marvel’s Avengers, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One #Fortnite players can unlock and unleash the Hulk Smashers Pickaxe and bonus Hulkbuster style! https://t.co/LgivdkDiwL pic.twitter.com/3ngGVXgRUC — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) July 29, 2020

These are by no means the first time Fortnite has featured something from Marvel in their games. Fortnite has always managed to keep its content on the pulse of pop culture, to the point where it almost feels like an extension of the pop culture industries.

With its current theme leaning heavily on DC’s Aquaman, and an entire boat dedicated to Marvel’s Deadpool, it seems like superheroes are as much a part of the game as the game is a part of current cultural trends.

These new pickaxe skins capitalize on two well known superheroes in the current Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Incredible Hulk and Iron Man’s Hulkbuster Suit. As both of these characters are known for their immense strength, it would make little sense for them to rely on flimsy tools in order to demolish and deconstruct buildings. As such, both feature a set of simple, enlarged hands to accomplish what players would usually do with a pickaxe.

Where to get these new pickaxe skins

Summer is still going strong with the Fortnite Summer Splash 🌊



Put on some shades and take a tropical trip to an a-peeling destination with the Summer Legends Pack!



More info here: https://t.co/GHbgdXazkD pic.twitter.com/Da2rddSD8P — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 29, 2020

This new set has been confirmed for the Fortnite item shop, but not right away. For now, the only way to obtain these skins is to participate in the Marvel Avengers Beta. The beta will open up on August 14th for the PS4 and August 21st for Xbox One, with an earlier beta on each console for pre-order customers only.

During the beta, if you complete a set of challenges and have your account linked to Epic Games’ Fortnite client you’ll be awarded the new pickaxe skins for free in Fortnite.