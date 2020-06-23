Fortnite: DreamHack announce $250k 'open for all' tournament

DreamHack, an online Esports organization has recently announced a Fortnite tournament with a prize pool of $250k.

The tournament will be available only in the EU, NA-East and NA-West regions.

In the latest Fortnite news, Dreamhack has announced an all open Fortnite tournament (Image Credits: Epic Games)

The COVID-19 pandemic has understandably put a halt to all gatherings around the world. While the online gaming industry isn't the worst hit, competitive tournaments are now taking an 'all-online' route to ensure safety.

DreamHack, a Swedish production company specializing in esports tournaments, has recently announced their all online open Fortnite tournament with a whopping prize pool of $250,000 for the winners.

Welcome to the DreamHack Open featuring Fortnite!



🔸$250,000 up for grabs every month.

🔸North American & European regions only.

🔸Open participation (13+)



Learn more about the online event: https://t.co/tJ3v7jaZBP pic.twitter.com/7YAs9xSyE0 — DreamHack Fortnite (@DreamHackFN) June 22, 2020

DreamHack announce Fortnite tournament with a $250,000 prize pool

In their blog post, Dreamhack explain that the tournment will be split into three stages and will be held only in Europe, NA West, and NA East regions.

The event is strictly 'solo-only' and will take place between 17th to 26th of July 2020, a live stream of which will be broadcasted directly on Twitch's Fortnite section.

Drawing from their experience from hosting Fortnite tournaments in the past, here is what Dreamhack had to say about the upcoming tournament:

"After a tremendous experience hosting the huge open participation Fortnite competitions at DreamHack Winter and DreamHack Anaheim just a few months ago, fans can look forward to a similar community-focused tournament. It will be open to all players throughout Europe and North America, and is not invite based. The live broadcast on Twitch will be coupled with professional commentary and in-game observing."

How will the tournament work?

Here is the visual representation of the three stages that the DreamHack Fortnite Open tournament is split into.

Fortnite news: DreamHack open Fortnite tournament format (Image Credits: DreamHack)

The event is not invitation based, which means players from the aforementioned regions can drop by Dreamhack's website in order to signup once registrations go live.

Fortnite Event Schedule & Timings

(Courtesy of Dreamhack.com)

EUROPE (CEST)

Heat #1

Fri, Jul 17, 17:00-20:00

Heat #2

Fri, Jul 17, 21:00-00:00

Semi-finals

Sat, Jul 18, 19:00-22:00

Grand finals

Sun, Jul 19, 17:00-22:00

NA EAST (EST)

Heat #1

Fri, Jul 17, 5PM-8PM

Heat #2

Fri, Jul 17, 9PM-12AM

Semi-finals

Sat, Jul 18, 5PM-8PM

Grand finals

Sun, Jul 19, 5PM-10PM

NA WEST (PST)

Heat #1

Fri, Jul 24, 5PM-8PM

Heat #2

Fri, Jul 24, 9PM-12AM

Semi-finals

Sat, Jul 25, 5PM-8PM

Grand finals

Sun, Jul 26, 5PM-10PM