Fortnite news: Ninja announces his own tournament
- Ninja announces his own Fortnite tournament called 'Ninja Battles'
- The upcoming Fortnite tournament will be exclusively streamed on Mixer
Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is arguably one of the greatest players to play Fortnite on the Esports level. His impeccable sense of humour and matchmaking skills truly make him one of a kind. Now, it looks like he's going to be running his own tournament of the game.
This official information was released by Slasher as he tweeted:
Fortnite analysts BallaTW and MonsterDface will provide live commentary for each match in the tournament. There is a prize pool of a whopping $400,000 and, not suprisingly consider his contract with them, it will be streamed exclusively on Mixer.
The tournament will start on 28th May 2020 and proceed for six weeks into the calendar. Competing in these 'Battles' will be 60 Fortnite pros and streamers, as they clash against each other to win that prize money up for grabs.
Also as expected, the upcoming Fortnite tournament will be contested remotely, from the competitor's homes, as the Social distancing protocols during the Coronavirus pandemic will most likely still be in effect. Fortunately, Fortnite can be played just about anywhere.
Ninja, quite excited about this tournament, has said:
“I joined Mixer to push boundaries, create different types of streaming content, and interact with fans in new ways,” Blevins said in a statement. “Ninja Battles brings a new kind of gameplay to the community. I am excited to share this competitive experience with my fans, as well as have my fellow gamers and friends participate.”
Ninja left streaming on Twitch back in 2019 and exclusively joined Mixer . Ninja has also released a book - 'Get Good: My Ultimate Guide To Gaming' - to help other fellow gamers persue their own eSports careers. Outside of the eSports world, Blevins also had a small cameo in a video for the National (American) Football League's 100th anniversary celebration.