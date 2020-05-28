Fortnite news: Ninja announces his own tournament 

Image Credit: Slasher Ninja posing with his fans

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is arguably one of the greatest players to play Fortnite on the Esports level. His impeccable sense of humour and matchmaking skills truly make him one of a kind. Now, it looks like he's going to be running his own tournament of the game.

This official information was released by Slasher as he tweeted:

.@Ninja will be hosting his own $400,000 'Ninja Battles' Fortnite tournament with top players and streamers



with @benjyfishy hosting his own event too, this is a step in the right direction for Epic to get their biggest players to run their own tournaments for the community pic.twitter.com/qoMnY7mmxz — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) May 27, 2020

Fortnite analysts BallaTW and MonsterDface will provide live commentary for each match in the tournament. There is a prize pool of a whopping $400,000 and, not suprisingly consider his contract with them, it will be streamed exclusively on Mixer.

The tournament will start on 28th May 2020 and proceed for six weeks into the calendar. Competing in these 'Battles' will be 60 Fortnite pros and streamers, as they clash against each other to win that prize money up for grabs.

Ninja posing with fans.

Also as expected, the upcoming Fortnite tournament will be contested remotely, from the competitor's homes, as the Social distancing protocols during the Coronavirus pandemic will most likely still be in effect. Fortunately, Fortnite can be played just about anywhere.

Ninja, quite excited about this tournament, has said:

“I joined Mixer to push boundaries, create different types of streaming content, and interact with fans in new ways,” Blevins said in a statement. “Ninja Battles brings a new kind of gameplay to the community. I am excited to share this competitive experience with my fans, as well as have my fellow gamers and friends participate.”

Ninja left streaming on Twitch back in 2019 and exclusively joined Mixer . Ninja has also released a book - 'Get Good: My Ultimate Guide To Gaming' - to help other fellow gamers persue their own eSports careers. Outside of the eSports world, Blevins also had a small cameo in a video for the National (American) Football League's 100th anniversary celebration.