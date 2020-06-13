Fortnite: Ninja Battle Week 2 won by TSM

A determined Team SoloMid sneaked past World Cup champion Bugha & Co in the final of Fortnite Ninja Battles Week 2

This was TSM's second win in a row, and Week 3 will return on June 18th

Source: https://twitter.com/FortniteAgency

After a weeklong hiatus, Ninja Battles Featuring Fortnite returned to give us another exciting tournament. This was, as always, unbelievably fun to watch, and the launch of the Arena format made it even better – something that was missing last week.

Fortnite's second week of Ninja Battles ended with World Cup champion Bugha seeing his squad defeated in the final by a determined Team SoloMid, consisting of EmadGG, Commandment and FaZe Bizzle.

In Week 1 of Fortnite Ninja Battles, TSM's ZexRow, MackWood and Calc managed to win. In the second week, TSM's hopes were pinned on the trio of EmadGG, Commandment, and FaZe Bizzle, as the previous week's winners didn't compete in the second week — and they won comprehensively, earning a total of 57 points from their ties.

Source: https://twitter.com/TSM_Commandment

TSM fight till the end to emerge victorious in Week 2 of Fortnite Ninja Battles

It was a tournament that was fought hard, as Nate Hill, Bully, and FunkBomb seemed to be taking everything at one stage. With the help of one of Nate Hill's most active high-ground plays till date, the trio had two wins under their belt after match three.

However, the competition remained narrow and saw first place being occupied by EmadGG, Command, and Bizzle. Though Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorff and his partners Zyfa and Avery won the Fortnite World Cup with 50 points, they were outsmarted by Team SoloMid in this one.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: List of cars, bikes and other vehicles

Advertisement

Till the end, the points were evenly matched, but in the final game, the TSM just about went ahead with some great gameplay, beating Bugha, Zyfa, and Avery by 7 points in a closely-contested tiebreaker.

We have ahead of us a few more weeks of Ninja Battles competitions and hopefully, a lot more tournaments. It is quite evident now that invitational events are the best Fortnite format for obtaining more viewership.

The brand new Fortnite season will take center stage once the update finally drops, and Ninja Battles will return for Week 3 on June 18th.