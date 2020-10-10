Fortnite: Ninja Battles and Twitch's spree of signing up streamers

After the end of Ninja Battles 6, an online Fortnite tournament conducted and hosted by Ninja, fans and players alike were pleased by the overall flow and outcome of the event.

It was the last Ninja Battle tournament that was on the charts, and as of now, everyone is unsure if we will have another edition anytime soon.

After the tournament, where he played alongside Ronaldo and Paper, Ninja was quick to share his experiences on Twitter.

The Entire #NinjaBattles Process has been such a wonderful ride and an amazing learning experience. Huge shoutout to @StableRonaldo and @paper_fn for playing 2day. All and all it has been an incredible experience, thank you to all who participated from the staff, to the players. — NinjaInnit (@Ninja) October 6, 2020

Ninja, playing with Ronaldo and Paper for the first time in a trio, finished 27th. Although disappointing, this should be considered a decent finish, since these three had never before played together.

Fortnite Ninja Battles: What upset Ninja?

Apart from the success of the tournament, this was also the first iteration with 100 players, instead of the usual 60.

The unexpected rise in the number of players had a direct impact on Fortnite, as the lobby started to lag, and this made Ninja upset. After the match, the Fortnite 'Icon' took to Twitter to apologise for the lag and issues faced by participating teams﻿.

I wanna apologize for the laggy servers today in NinjaBattles. I wasn’t made aware that we were randomly adding 10 extra rosters to make up a full lobby. 100 people in tournament servers are just not playable/enjoyable. Two games left still though! — NinjaInnit (@Ninja) October 6, 2020

His fans backed him on Twitter, coming up with their own explanations:

Not your fault, plays out better with 100 players and it’s just as laggy with 60 so why not inv more people — Bizzle (@FaZeBizzle) October 6, 2020

60 is only better because a lot of teams were uncon which made it more entertaining (IMO) 100 players makes it more laggy and every drop is contested so most streamers are just trying to find a spot — JayRosez (@jay_rosez) October 7, 2020

Having said this, it remains a mystery if Ninja Battles will be back for another round soon. If so, how many players would be allowed to participate?

However, with Ninja's recent return to Fortnite, it looks extremely likely that there will be other Fortnite events like "Ninja Battles ft Fortnite".

This tournament has been one of the most entertaining invitational tournaments of Fortnite so far. The least we can do is hope for other organizations to come up with contests like this, especially for the community.

Twitch goes on Fortnite streamer signing spree

Interestingly, after the wrap up of Ninja Battles, according to Esports Talk, Twitch is highly-interested in signing upcoming as well as big-name Fortnite streamers for the platform.

Keeping aside Ninja's return, Twitch recently signed big-name Fortnite streamers like Clix, Bugha, and Ewok, as well as Benjyfishy.

From where things stand, despite Fortnite's viewership falling on Twitch, the platform is still striving to grow the category with multiple popular streamers.