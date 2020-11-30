Fortnite Nintendo Switch "Wildcat Bundle": Pricing, Bundle details & Everything you need to know

Initially launched in October exclusively in Europe, the Fortnite Wildcat Bundle comes with three exclusive in-game skins for those who purchase the Fortnite-themed Nintendo Switch.

Image via Epic Games - Fortnite

Available for players at select retails for $299, the Fortnite Wildcat Bundle is in stock for fans on GameStop. Walmart has run out of stocks since the release as fans have been busy grabbing the exclusive bundle while it's available.

Nintendo mentions that the bundle is "available while supplies last." This means that not everyone will be able to get their hands on one before stocks run out. However, for those lucky enough to grab one in time, it's probably the perfect Holiday treat.

Here's everything to know about the Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat Bundle and why it is the perfect holiday gift for any Fortnite fan.

The Nintendo Switch - Fortnite Wildcat Bundle

Apart from the three exclusive skins, players who purchase the Fortnite Wildcat Bundle will also get 2,000 V-Bucks to buy cosmetics in-game. The three Wildcat skins were first introduced in Chapter 2 Season 4 as a part of the Fleet Force set.

However, the skins are only available for those who purchase the Wildcat Bundle for the retail price of $299.

The Nintendo Switch device itself comes with a unique Fortnite theme. The system is uniquely decorated with special artwork which makes it all the more desirable for Fortnite fans. Nintendo of America's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Nick Chavez said,

Advertisement

"For families looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch system this holiday, this bundle is the ideal gift for the Fortnite fan in their lives, or even someone who’s looking to try the game out for the first time."

It is safe to say that Nintendo has the perfect strategy for Cyber Monday as most Fortnite Wildcat Bundles are about to be sold out.