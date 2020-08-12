Fortnite: North America West Dreamhack Finals results analysis

With all the excitement surrounding the Fortnite Champion Series, it can be easy to forget that Fortnite has another ongoing tournament right now.

The Fortnite Dreamhack Open series has tournaments on the North American East and West servers, in addition to the European server. The results of the North America West server, a tournament which has already concluded, are as follows:

Fortnite Dreamhack Open - Info

The Fortnite Dreamhack Open is an open tournament that uses a unique point distribution, which both rewards and encourages a different type of play.

In the Fortnite Dreamhack tournament, players earn 60 points for a first place finish and five points for an elimination. This ratio slightly tilts the Fortnite Dreamhack tournament in favuor of eliminations, rewarding players who can successfully pull off aggressive playing styles.

Here’s how that change affected the Fortnite Dreamhack tournament.

Fortnite Dreamhack Open - Points

DreamHack gonna be my LAST Tourney.

Fortnite IS died. 😡 — AzerA 🥇 (@AzerA0_o) August 12, 2020

The winner of the North America West Fortnite Dreamhack tournament was 4DRStorm who put up an amazing tally of 342 points. Second place went to NRG EpikWhale with 304 points, and third place was garnered by daddy dfavs who scored 295 points.

The average points of the top ten players in the tournament was 261, an evidence of a steep drop-off in point earnings after the top three players.

I’ve noticed throughout my analysis that certain Fortnite servers tend to have a more top-heavy score distribution, perhaps suggesting that some servers are more competitive than others, an aspect that will have to be studied more.

Fortnite Dreamhack Open - Eliminations

Since the Fortnite Dreamhack tournament tended to greatly reward eliminations, it was expected that players with higher eliminations would do better than ones who simply placed highly in their games. For this tournament, that appeared to be the case.

The first place winner, 4DRStorm, also had the highest average eliminations on the server, at an impressive 4.5 eliminations per game. No other player managed to come close to this tally. The next highest average eliminations, daddy dfavs, was a full 1.5 elimination points behind the leader at just three eliminations per game.

For comparison, the top ten players in the competition managed an average 2.22 eliminations per game.

Fortnite Dreamhack Open - Average Placement

today was some of the worse fortnite i have played. see u at dreamhack — Booonkus (@booonkus) August 9, 2020

Although the Fortnite Dreamhack tournament may not have rewarded good placement as highly as others, getting placed well still needed an admirable degree of skill. The second place finisher, NRG EpikWhale, had an average placement in the top 12 spots across all his games.

It is a tally that was almost twice as high as the average placement among the top ten players, which came in at a top 22.4 and more than three places higher than the next best placed player, OA Whofishy who managed a placement of 15.5.

We can see how that alteration in the points distribution affected the final tournament results, as the players who managed more eliminations generally did better than the players who managed to place higher.

Future Fortnite Dreamhack Tournaments

If you missed out on the North America West Fortnite Dreamhack tournament, don’t fret because the North America East and European Dreamhack tournaments are scheduled for later in the month.

These tournaments are a great place to watch your favourite Fortnite players, or at least the ones who haven’t been banned yet, showing off their skills.

This tournament, in particular, should have more exciting, aggression-based gameplay that should make for a fast-paced visual experience.